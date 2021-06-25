CAPA Live: the future of business travel for airlines

Business travel outlook according to Australian airline, airport and tourism leaders

Exclusive Interview with KLM CEO Pieter Elbers

Pieter Elbers has been CEO of the Netherlands' national airline KLM since 2014, making him one of the longest serving heads of a leading European full service airline.

Part of the Air France-KLM group, KLM is a top 10 European airline in its own right, ranked by 2019 passenger numbers. Historically, it has also been a pioneer in the development of the international hub and of airline alliances.

The pandemic has placed pressure on both of these concepts, but KLM has been operating at a higher percentage of pre-crisis capacity than most other major European airlines.

During the CAPA Live interview (09-Jun-2021) Mr Elbers said that he is more optimistic about business travel than is demonstrated in recent reports, with plans to reconfigure aircraft to better suit the changing market needs.

“We are reconfiguring aircraft for premium economy to have that positioned as a class, which could both accommodate business class travellers not coming back in business class and economy class, making sure that there's a little bit more room and a little bit more space, which could, again, post-COVID, could be a value element for our consumers.”

Exclusive Interview with Finnair CEO Topi Manner

Finnair is the national carrier of Finland, with a network of international services from its base in Helsinki. Thanks to its geographical location the airline has an extensive west-east network, but this has been hit hard by the pandemic.

Mr Manner stated during the exclusive CAPA Live interview:

“As an airline we are a little bit less exposed to corporate travel than some of the other, for example, European flight carriers. Back in 2019 corporate travel constituted 20% of our passengers, 30% of our revenue. So we are getting ready for some of that to be not coming back that soon, so effectively corporate travel seeking a new baseline and then starting to grow from that.

"But we do think that premium leisure will be increasingly important for us as a segment going forward, and we are getting ready to introduce a new premium economy gapping class in our long haul fleet during the next years.”

Exclusive Interview with LCC Wizz Air CEO József Váradi

Wizz Air is a low cost carrier based in Budapest. The carrier predominantly uses secondary airports and is continuously looking at opportunities to expand its network of destinations and provide low cost air transport to and from Central and Eastern Europe.

The LCC has aggressive growth plans, and its low unit costs and healthy balance sheet should help them to recover with greater capacity growth when the recovery materialises, since it is likely to be a recovery led by price sensitive market segments rather than by high yield business traffic.

During his exclusive interview, Wizz Air CEO József Váradi shared:

“We remain very selectively with that regard, and I think it is very important that we stay focused on the business we are into. We know how to deliver a very efficient European or short haul point-to-point traffic at very low cost by minimising complexities of the execution of the business. And we just need to stick to it. Let's not forget that.

"The business travel market might be attractive for some time, but it can put significant strains on your business model. It can come with higher cost of operation, these airports or top airports or main capital airports tend to be more expensive, operationally more constraints.”

CAPA Chairman’s Lounge: understanding and tapping into business travel recovery

In 2021, at least, there'll be very limited business travel, perhaps as much as 50% of previous levels in the second half of the year, but even that's probably optimistic.

The loss of business travel will undermine the full service airline business model and limit what has historically been an important and profitable market segment.

During the June edition of the Chairman’s Lounge, we were joined by: American Express Global Business Travel, Chief Commercial Officer, Andrew Crawley; Microsoft Global Director Travel, VenueSource and Payment, Eric Bailey; oneworld CEO, Rob Gurney; and Travelport CEO, Greg Webb, to look at the recovery of business travel and try to answer: What segments of the industry will return first? What technology exists to help support recovery? How have the expectations of business travellers changed?

