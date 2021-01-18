CAPA Live: Allegiant Air has a robust arsenal for 2021

Allegiant Air is joining other ultra low cost and low cost operators in concluding that it has certain advantages in recovering from the COVID 19 pandemic – a focus on leisure passengers and a favourable cost structure.

Additionally, Allegiant believes its balance sheet is well fortified as 2021 gets under way, and does not see any major competitive shifts in the market it serves. And where it does face competition, Allegiant believes its pricing structure will emerge as a critical advantage. Additionally, the airline is aiming to take advantage of favourable conditions to source used aircraft, but on its own terms.

But despite that edge, Allegiant realises that a full recovery from the COVID-19 crisis will take years, and the airline remains focused on building up its strengths as the industry works to determine how it will continue to navigate the crisis during 2021.