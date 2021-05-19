CAPA Live. Air Lease’s Hazy: the role of lessors will grow

The coronavirus pandemic has created a range of new realities for the global airline industry, spanning from the challenges of managing down the debt accumulated to stay afloat, to new start-ups hoping to capitalise on perceived opportunities stemming from the crisis.

There’s also been an evolution of the role of aircraft lessors because those companies had to work with airlines to create some short term relief as demand vaporised.

But the chairman of Air Lease Corporation, Steven Udvar–Házy, aka Steve Házy, believes airlines will lean on lessors even more, since the leasing community can simply borrow at much more favourable rates.