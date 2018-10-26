CAPA Latin America Summit: tax and infrastructure reform essential
Latin America remains one of the world’s most promising aviation markets, with passenger levels projected to rise by more than double by 2036. The region is ripe for low cost penetration, and Latin America’s full service airlines are working to ensure their competitiveness.
But there are short and long term obstacles that Latin American airlines continue to face. In the short term, rising fuel costs and currency devaluations are pressuring demand. Over the long term, taxation and infrastructure constraints remain significant challenges for the region’s airlines.
Even as aviation stakeholders continue their unrelenting work with governments to move the needle on taxation and infrastructure, there have been some positive developments in tax relief and a willingness to consider changes in airport concession contracts.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.