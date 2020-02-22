CAPA "Fundamentals of Aviation Industry" Training: 2020 dates
CAPA – Centre for Aviation (CAPA), the world’s most trusted source of market intelligence for the aviation and travel industry, has released new dates and locations for its highly anticipated CAPA Knowledge Fundamentals of the Aviation Industry training.
Designed to benefit all those working in, or associated with the aviation industry, this short introductory aviation course focuses on the workings of airlines and provides the practical information to better understand the structure and market of this important yet complex industry.
Covering topics from airline and airport relationship and loyalty programmes, to network planning and marketing and advertising, this training benefits everyone from industry novices to executives from a broad range of sectors such as airlines, airports, tourism bodies, industry suppliers, lawyers, government organisations, financers, investors, suppliers, unions and anyone else with exposure to aviation.
An ideal aviation training course for both entry level and skills broadening
CAPA Knowledge will offer "Fundamentals of Aviation Industry" courses in Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in 2020.
Each course is facilitated by aviation expert Steve Loader, an industry veteran with a 20+ year career encompassing executive roles in the airline and associated travel industries, plus consulting for overseas airlines on various projects. With demonstrated success of developing aviation courses, Steve delivers engaging and enjoyable content with interactive activities that showcase his generosity with his wealth of knowledge.
CAPA – Centre for Aviation Managing Director, Derek Sadubin said:
“CAPA Knowledge is a learning initiative created by us at CAPA - Centre for Aviation. This practical knowledge course provides access to the most current developments in the industry to help support effective workplace performance.”
“We are extremely fortunate to have Steve Loader to facilitate this training – he brings a sense of light-hearted fun to learning about what could be a daunting highly complex multi-level industry and leaves all participants with an expanded knowledge that they can use in their roles.”
The two days course locations have expanded to cover four locations across Australia, with dates that include:
- Canberra -
15 (and 16*) June 2020
19 (and 20*) October 2020
- Melbourne -
18 (and 19*) June 2020
29 (and 30*) October 2020
- Sydney -
25 (and 26*) June 2020
26 (and 27*) October 2020
- Brisbane -
22 (and 23*) October 2020
*Day 2 of the course is optional
Secure your place now to take advantage of Early Bird rates available from AUD1,895 +GST - a saving of AUD400.
For more information or to secure your place, visit the Fundamentals of the Aviation Industry .
