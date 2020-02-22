CAPA "Fundamentals of Aviation Industry" Training: 2020 dates

An ideal aviation training course for both entry level and skills broadening

CAPA Knowledge will offer "Fundamentals of Aviation Industry" courses in Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in 2020.

Each course is facilitated by aviation expert Steve Loader, an industry veteran with a 20+ year career encompassing executive roles in the airline and associated travel industries, plus consulting for overseas airlines on various projects. With demonstrated success of developing aviation courses, Steve delivers engaging and enjoyable content with interactive activities that showcase his generosity with his wealth of knowledge.

CAPA – Centre for Aviation Managing Director, Derek Sadubin said:

“CAPA Knowledge is a learning initiative created by us at CAPA - Centre for Aviation. This practical knowledge course provides access to the most current developments in the industry to help support effective workplace performance.”

“We are extremely fortunate to have Steve Loader to facilitate this training – he brings a sense of light-hearted fun to learning about what could be a daunting highly complex multi-level industry and leaves all participants with an expanded knowledge that they can use in their roles.”

The two days course locations have expanded to cover four locations across Australia, with dates that include:

Canberra -

15 (and 16*) June 2020

19 (and 20*) October 2020

18 (and 19*) June 2020

29 (and 30*) October 2020





25 (and 26*) June 2020

26 (and 27*) October 2020





22 (and 23*) October 2020

*Day 2 of the course is optional

Secure your place now to take advantage of Early Bird rates available from AUD1,895 +GST - a saving of AUD400.

For more information or to secure your place, visit the Fundamentals of the Aviation Industry .

CAPA - Centre for Aviation (CAPA), part of Aviation Week Network, is the leading provider of independent aviation market intelligence, analysis and data services covering worldwide developments. Established in 1990, CAPA’s platforms help the aviation sector and supplier businesses stay informed, remain connected to industry leaders and fuel inspiration to drive change. CAPA’s global C-level and corporate travel summits are held in key aviation markets around the world, attracting executive level speakers, attendees and leading stakeholders of the global commercial aviation industry. Aviation Week Network, the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defence industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world, is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is made up of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets, including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others.

We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year.

For more information, please visit informamarkets.com.

