CAPA: close to full recovery in domestic China airline capacity by end-2020

China, now the world’s largest domestic aviation market globally, is expected to recover to 90% of its prior capacity levels by the end of 2020, according to a new CAPA - Centre for Aviation projection.

According to CAPA's Air Capacity Model, China's domestic seat numbers are expected to reach close to 80% of 2019 levels in Jun-2020 as the country rebounds from the COVID-19 crisis, then to rise gradually through the summer months to approximately 92% of 2019 levels by the key National Day holidays in early Oct-2020, and then

By mid-Dec-2020 China's domestic capacity is projected to rise to 93% of prior-year levels