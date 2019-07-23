CAPA Aviation Awards for Excellence 2019: Nominations now open

Regarded as the pre-eminent awards for strategic excellence in aviation, CAPA now runs two award gala dinner events to recognise and celebrate aviation’s leaders in strategic excellence (i) in the Asia Pacific and Middle East, and (ii) Globally.

CAPA Asia Pacific Awards for Excellence: Singapore, 14-Nov-2019

Winners of the CAPA Asia Pacific Awards for Excellence will be presented in Singapore on 14-Nov-2019 at the Awards Gala Dinner at the CAPA Asia Aviation and Corporate Travel Summit.

(Asia Pacific businesses are of course also eligible to nominate for the CAPA Global Awards)

CAPA Global Awards for Excellence: Malta, 5-Dec-2019

Subsequently, the CAPA World Aviation Awards for Excellence will be announced as part of the CAPA World Aviation Outlook Summit in Malta on 5-Dec-2019.

Welcoming nominations, CAPA Chairman Emeritus, Peter Harbison said,

“We operate in such a dynamic and often turbulent industry, which drives some airlines and airports to seek to adopt new strategies that pave the way for others to follow. CAPA's Aviation Awards for Excellence are intended to recognise them not only for their success but also for their strategic leadership in adjusting to the new environment.”

Nominations are open for 10 award categories at both the Asia Pacific and World events to award stand-out airlines, airports or individuals for their advancement in aviation and strategic leadership within the industry. The award categories include:

I Airlines

Airline/Airline Group of the Year Low Cost Airline of the Year Regional Airline of the Year Airline Turnaround of the Year Start-up Airline of the Year Airline Executive of the Year

II Airports

Large Airport of the Year Medium Airport of the Year Regional Airport of the Year

III Aviation Innovation of the Year

The award winners are not driven by customer surveys or sponsorship, but rather are researched and reviewed by CAPA’s leading team of aviation analysts, as well as members of the wider Aviation Week Network Group.

All nomination submissions should clearly address the award criteria and provide full information about the company/organisation, executive and/or innovation, with detailed documentary support.

Nominations should be signed off by the CEO or President of the company/organisation to be valid. Where appropriate, proposals for more than one award category can be submitted.

For more information and to review the full award criteria, please visit the CAPA Aviation Awards for Excellence website.

To submit a nomination, please send all relevant documentation to Marco Navarria, CAPA Head of Content Curation at: mnavarria@centreforaviation.com. Submissions close Thursday 15 August 2019.

