CAPA Aviation Awards for Excellence 2018: Nominations now open

Nominations are now being accepted for 11 award categories. Nominations from Asia Pacific and the Middle East will be considered for the Asia Pacific awards as well as for the global awards while nominations from other regions will be considered for the global awards. All winners of the Asia Pacific awards will be automatically considered for the global awards along with candidates from other regions.

Note that not all categories are awarded every year. CAPA’s panel of judges reviews nominations for all categories but some categories are skipped each year. Awards are only made if the judges determine there is a suitable winner.

The award categories are:

CAPA Asia Pacific Airline of the Year and CAPA Airline of the Year

This is awarded to the airline that has been the biggest standout strategically during the year, has had the greatest impact on the development of the airline industry, has established itself as a leader, and provided a benchmark for others to follow.

CAPA Asia Pacific Low Cost Airline of the Year and CAPA Low Cost Airline of the Year

This is awarded to the low cost or hybrid airline that has been the biggest standout strategically, has established itself as a leader, has been most innovative, and provided a benchmark for others to follow.

CAPA Asia Pacific Regional Airline of the Year and CAPA Regional Airline of the Year

This is awarded to the regional airline that has been the biggest standout strategically, has established itself as a leader and demonstrated innovation in the regional aviation sector. (Note that this award is not limited to operators of regional aircraft; it is intended to recognise smaller airlines – fewer than 10 million annual passengers – that either do not operate any long haul services, or only operate limited long haul services.)

CAPA Asia Pacific Airline Turnaround of the Year and CAPA Airline Turnaround of the Year

This is awarded to an airline that has turned around through innovative strategic changes and/or a restructuring exercise.

CAPA Asia Pacific Start-up Airline of the Year and CAPA Start-Up Airline of the Year

This is awarded to the airline start-up that has been the most innovative and had the greatest impact on the industry.

CAPA Asia Pacific Large Airport of the Year and CAPA Large Airport of the Year

This is awarded to the airport with over 30 million annual passengers hat has been the biggest standout strategically, has established itself as a leader and done the most to advance the progress of the aviation industry.

CAPA Asia Pacific Medium Airport of the Year and CAPA Medium Airport of the Year

This is awarded to the airport with 10 to 30 million annual passengers hat has been the biggest standout strategically, has established itself as a leader and done the most to advance the progress of the aviation industry.

CAPA Asia Pacific Regional Airport of the Year and CAPA Regional Airport of the Year

This is awarded to the regional airport that has been the biggest standout strategically, has established itself as a leader and done the most to advance the progress of the aviation industry. (Note that this award is not limited to airports without any long haul or intercontinental services; it is intended to recognise smaller airports – fewer than 10 million annual passengers – that rely primarily on short haul routes.)

CAPA Asia Pacific Airline Executive of the Year and CAPA Airline Executive of the Year

This is awarded to the airline executive who has had the greatest individual influence on the aviation industry, demonstrating outstanding strategic thinking and innovative direction for the growth of their business and the industry.

CAPA Asia Pacific Innovation of the Year and CAPA Innovation of the Year

This award recognises the airline, airport or supplier responsible for the most powerful innovation in the industry over the past 18 months. The innovation – which could be customer-facing, B2B, efficiency-related or a new marketing product – must have been a new standout, and established the company as a market leader in the product or process.

CAPA Asia Pacific Tourism Organisation of the Year and CAPA Tourism Organisation of the Year

This award recognises the tourism authority that has been the biggest standout strategically, has established itself as a leader and demonstrated innovation in the tourism sector.

To submit a proposal:

Please provide full information about your company/organisation, executive or innovation, with detailed documentary support. Please ensure that the specific criteria set out under each award heading are clearly addressed.

Nominations must be signed off by the CEO or President of the company/organisation involved.

Where appropriate, proposals for more than one award category can be submitted. Only nominations received by 30 June 2018 will be entertained. Submissions should be sent by email to Brendan Sobie, CAPA Chief Analyst at: bsobie@centreforaviation.com.

About the judging process:

There will be two independent panels of judges for Asia Pacific and global awards. The judges will review the nominations, which are received from industry as well as from CAPA analysts. The world’s airports and airlines are reviewed constantly through the year by CAPA’s analyst and data teams. The decisions of CAPA’s judging panels will be final.

To review prior year winners refer to the CAPA Awards for Excellence website.

Note that nominations are not accepted for the CAPA Legend Award. The Legend Award is an occasional award that is given to individuals that have stood out as making a substantial long term difference to the industry in which they work.

About CAPA and the CAPA Awards for Excellence

Established in 1990, CAPA – Centre for Aviation is the leading provider of independent aviation market intelligence, analysis and data services, and high level strategy events covering worldwide developments.

CAPA's Aviation Awards for Excellence are regarded as the pre-eminent awards for strategic excellence in aviation. From 2003, when the Awards were established, through 2011 they were limited to Asia Pacific including the Middle East. In 2012 the Awards became global and began including recipients from all regions. In 2014 CAPA started having two award events, one covering the global industry and one for Asia Pacific including the Middle East.

CAPA's Aviation Awards for Excellence are intended to reward airlines and airports that are not only successful but have also provided industry leadership in adjusting to a new environment. At a time of industry upheaval, our winners are adopting strategies that offer new directions for others to take up.

The CAPA Awards for Excellence are not driven by customer surveys or sponsorship. They are independently researched by CAPA’s leading team of analysts and selected by an independent international eminent panel of judges.