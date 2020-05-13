CAPA: 60% recovery in domestic Australia capacity by end-2020

CAPA’s Airline Capacity Model

CAPA’s Airline Capacity Model applies a granular build of data, combining analysis of government statements, airline projections and underlying demand.

For Australia domestic operations the Model projects a slow, phased recovery in domestic airline capacity through the remainder of 2020, reaching 37% of last year’s volume by early Jul-2020.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has foreshadowed a return to intra-state travel under the Federal Government’s three phase plan to ease coronavirus restrictions.

The plan, designed to revive the domestic economy, leaves the timing for the re-establishment of travel to the states. CAPA projects domestic capacity to reach 49% of 2019 levels by the October school holidays and 60% by mid-December 2020.

CAPA Airline Capacity Model projections for domestic and international airlines, 2020

CAPA’s new ‘Airline Capacity Model’ has been developed to provide the aviation and travel industry with a robust guide to future air capacity possibilities anchored in:

Actual baseline capacity data, drawn from OAG schedules and aircraft configuration data in the CAPA Fleet database;

Decisions and announcements by the Prime Minister and State Premiers on travel restrictions and border announcements;

Assessments by CAPA, based on real time reports from CAPA’s unique daily news system which collects over 300 stories every day: Airline route plans and pricing; The public’s willingness and propensity to fly; The introduction of standard criteria on sanitary conditions onboard aircraft and at airports; ‘Right-sizing’ of aircraft to match demand.

The airline capacity projections are updated in real time, as major new events occur.*

(*made possible using CAPA's unique daily news gathering capability, with 300-400 stories daily)

CAPA expects a supply-led return over the coming three months as airlines tempt passengers back to the air with low fares whilst emphasising enhanced health and safety precautions.

As demand rebuilds, supply (capacity and route network) will be adjusted to optimise yields and the market will steadily recover.

CAPA will monitor industry updates and constantly update the Model.

CAPA Chairman Emeritus, Peter Harbison said:

“Australia is one of the best positioned countries globally to suppress the first wave of COVID-19 infection. If this continues and we avoid a second outbreak, the Australian domestic air market could see some signs of life by mid-year and a steady improvement by Christmas-2020. However, we don’t expect to see 2019 levels of domestic flying reached again this year. International will be hit harder and potentially take multiple years to recover. However this will be to the benefit of the domestic market – potentially also embracing trans Tasman operations”.

International markets are unlikely to recover quickly and the CAPA Airline Capacity Model sees international air capacity (seat numbers) still down by 92% year-on-year in Jul-2020, -86% in Oct-2020 and -85% in Dec-2020.

The potential trans Tasman ‘bubble’ with New Zealand has been factored into the CAPA Model from Aug-2020, with some Pacific Islands linkages in time for the Christmas/New Year holidays. These "bubble" effects may influence "international" capacity growth projections.

About CAPA’s ‘Airline Capacity Model’

The CAPA Model utilises the following phased air capacity resumption scenarios.

It is an interactive, excel-based model that allows users to then view the assumptions around the resumption of travel in domestic (state-based) and international markets, to build the overall capacity picture. These assumptions can be augmented by CAPA's regular data feeds.

CAPA Airline Capacity Model – capacity resumption phasing assumptions

Phase Name Capacity (% of ‘Normal’ = 2019) Description/Assumptions 1 Zero/Grounded 0% Travel bans resulting in grounding of entire aircraft fleet 2 Skeleton 5% Airlines are providing a basic ‘skeletal’ network whether by its own volition or under some form of government/state subsidy, eg for: Emergency travel

Foreign nationals’ repatriation 3 Commercial Resumption A – ‘Acutely Restricted’ 25% Airlines are resuming ‘Acutely Restricted’ commercial operations, to eg cater for: Mission-critical business travel

Acute VFR 4 Commercial Resumption B – ‘Basic’ 50% Airlines are operating ‘Basic’ commercial operations, to eg cater for: Build-up of Business travel

Motivated VFR/Student travel

Highly motivated Leisure travel 5 Commercial Resumption C – ‘Constrained’ 75% Airlines are operating ‘Constrained’ commercial operations, to eg cater for: Expanded Business travel

Expanded VFR/Student travel

Motivated Leisure travel 6 Commercial Resumption D – ‘Standard’ 100% Airlines are operating ‘Standard’ or normalised commercial operations, to eg cater for regularised: Regular Business travel

VFR/Student travel

Leisure travel

The CAPA ‘Airline Capacity Model’ is available by 12-months subscription, providing a monthly excel file* with Input (assumptions) and Output tabs. The Output tab offers a total market graphic, as well as airport and route data summary tables.

Live demonstrationss of the new model are available by request by contacting membership@centreforaviation.com

