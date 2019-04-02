CAPA 15-point Airline Survival Toolkit for 2019

Preparing for a gathering storm

Over recent years we’ve been through a period of relatively benign external inputs, with low fuel prices supporting lower fares and a solid global economy supporting demand. This has propelled the industry into a period of unprecedented profitability (although US airlines, mostly operating domestically, have accounted for around half of this).

The period of high profitability is unlikely to continue as oil prices, currently in the mid-USD60s/barrel for Brent Crude, creep up and as business and consumer confidence – at least, outside the US – slips rapidly.

The entire aviation system is undergoing a technology-led upheaval of volcanic proportions, challenging conventional norms and demanding new solutions to new problems (and opportunities)

IMF: economy is weakening “faster than expected”

The IMF recently issued a warning that the global economy is weakening “faster than expected” and downgraded GDP growth forecasts for 2019, and the European Central Bank has “substantially” revised downwards its economic growth projections for 2019, implying a slackening of demand in markets which have become increasingly price sensitive.

Airline management’s role is to prepare for and manage the airline prudently through good times and bad; in a downturn this means minimising the impact on profitability while remaining competitive.

Industry stakeholders expect...

To put it another way, if a downturn is inevitable at some time in the next two years, industry stakeholders will expect management to be properly prepared.

A broad range of tactics can be employed, aimed both at containing costs and at generating new revenue streams – as well as making preparation for post-downturn recovery.

In this respect, maintaining a strong customer relationship as cost cuts are made and focussing on the importance of brand integrity throughout will be key to a speedy recovery. It takes only a moment to undermine brand loyalty and a year to recover it.

The CAPA 15-point Survival Toolkit

This 2,000 word 15-point CAPA Survival Toolkit report sets out some key strategies available to management to deploy in a downturn. It is broken down into three sections:

1. Resetting the corporate mentality to ensure readiness to adapt across the entire airline; 2. Commercial opportunities; and 3. Operational/financial opportunities. As a taster, here are a few extracts: An intensifying competitive environment and complex operational changes call for a level of corporate agility like never before

Retaining customer loyalty is elusive but vital, as frugality prevails

Ancillary revenues tend to be more resilient than up front air fares

Maintaining or growing a frequency benefit will be most effective where competitors don’t have the flexibility to downgauge

Where an airline operates a group of carriers, ensure resources are deployed effectively across each group member airline

A comprehensive re-assessment of alliance and partnership strategies is needed

The worst possible time to be levering up the balance sheet with expensive new aircraft is during a recession

Airlines are always surprised at how much ‘waste’ there is!

The ability to bounce back once conditions improve will be rewarded by longer term market strength

Review what fixed costs can be turned into variable costs

