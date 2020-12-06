Canadian aviation: encouraging steps on travel restrictions
Canada appears to be slowly moving toward embracing testing in lieu of mandatory quarantines, now that the province of Alberta is working with the national government to conduct a pilot programme for testing at Calgary International airport.
Although it is a small step, it is welcome news for the country’s airlines, which have been pushing the government to consider alternatives for the quarantines that have resulted in Canada’s connectivity becoming essentially non-existent.
The country’s aviation sector has been working feverishly to persuade the government to change its stance regarding the restrictions, arguing that the industry in Canada is suffering more intensely than in other regions.
