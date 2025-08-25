Canadian airlines plot major expansion to Latin America during the northern winter season
One prominent theme emerging from Canada's airline sector in 2025 is a push by the country's airlines into Latin America during the northern hemisphere's winter season.
The pivot towards Latin America is largely in response to dampened demand from Canada to US leisure destinations, resulting from trade policy and geopolitical tensions.
It is not clear that the wave of new service could spur over capacity in some markets, or if the latest US tariff adjustments will trigger more economic uncertainty. But for now, Canadian airlines are moving full steam ahead to bolster their presence in Latin America.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.