Canadian airlines plot major expansion to Latin America during the northern winter season

One prominent theme emerging from Canada's airline sector in 2025 is a push by the country's airlines into Latin America during the northern hemisphere's winter season.

The pivot towards Latin America is largely in response to dampened demand from Canada to US leisure destinations, resulting from trade policy and geopolitical tensions.

It is not clear that the wave of new service could spur over capacity in some markets, or if the latest US tariff adjustments will trigger more economic uncertainty. But for now, Canadian airlines are moving full steam ahead to bolster their presence in Latin America.