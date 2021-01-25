Canada’s travel stance continues to wreak havoc on airlines

Perhaps the only certainty for Canada’s aviation sector is that circumstances will get worse before they get better.

Tightening restrictions have arguably further constrained the recovery for Canada’s airlines, and the fallout from the stunted rebound will reverberate throughout the country’s aviation and aerospace businesses.

As new strains of the COVID-19 emerge and spread, it is unlikely that dramatic changes will occur in Canada’s travel requirements, which means that the industry’s could remain in limbo for much longer than originally anticipated.