Canada’s smaller airlines: different approaches to crisis management

Canada’s smaller airlines are taking different approaches to their businesses while the country is closed off due to travel restrictions that have largely been in place since Mar-2020.

Porter Airlines has not operated since that time, and now does not project resuming operations until Oct-2020. The airline’s major passenger segment was business travellers, and predicting when corporate travel will resume is tough, since many businesses are extending work from home options for employees.

The ultra-low cost operator Flair Airlines is building back some service in the summer high season. Previously, the airline has stated that it was expecting to see some improvement in demand by Jun-2020, and its route additions would suggest that the airline is benefitting from movement off the bottom in demand patterns; or, the company is aiming to stimulate traffic with low fares.