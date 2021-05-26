Canada’s airlines at risk for another lost summer

As U.S. airlines prepare for the floodgates to open for summer travel demand, their counterparts in Canada face the real possibility that another summer could be lost, because the country’s government has yet to detail a framework for lifting restrictions on international travel, and some domestic restrictions remain in place.

And while the government has doled out financial assistance to some airlines, that aid can only stretch so far.

The real catalyst for Canada’s aerospace industry is reopening, and at this point, there’s no definitive timeline for restarting air travel in sight.