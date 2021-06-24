Canada: small air travel restriction changes - but no timetable
The latest moves by Canada’s government indicate that it is taking a very measured approach in easing travel restrictions.
The government has stated that, starting 5-Jul-2021, vaccinated Canadians will be able to skip mandatory 14-day quarantines when re-entering the country. It is a small step that was welcomed by the aviation sector.
Yet the industry continues to push the government for a more comprehensive reopening plan that has not materialised. The result is a series of small changes that will do little to move the needle on demand for the summer high season.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.