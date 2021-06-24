Canada: small air travel restriction changes - but no timetable

The latest moves by Canada’s government indicate that it is taking a very measured approach in easing travel restrictions.

The government has stated that, starting 5-Jul-2021, vaccinated Canadians will be able to skip mandatory 14-day quarantines when re-entering the country. It is a small step that was welcomed by the aviation sector.

Yet the industry continues to push the government for a more comprehensive reopening plan that has not materialised. The result is a series of small changes that will do little to move the needle on demand for the summer high season.