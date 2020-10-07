Canada: Canadian aviation intensifies its dire warnings to government
Canada’s aviation industry continues to press the government to lift what it deems as onerous travel restrictions, which have been in place since Mar-2020.
Now its two largest airlines are undertaking COVID-19 testing trials as a means to convince the government to lift quarantines, and Air Canada appears pleased with the early results of its testing.
In the meantime, the industry’s warnings of dire consequences stemming from the restrictions are growing stronger. And even as the government seems to recognise the negative effects of keeping those restraints in place, there is no concrete plan to jump-start aviation in the country.
Now unions are also raising their voices, urging Canada’s government to commit financial support, which has paled in comparison with what has been put in place in other regions.
