California’s Ontario Airport thrives, thanks to freight business
There are many cases of commercial airports which have found that building a cargo business is a better option than a passenger one.
At Ontario International Airport in southern California, flush with the eastern side of Los Angeles County, that realisation almost came about by accident as passenger traffic slumped alarmingly amid the pandemic – but freight volume has carried on growing.
The airport’s position, at a nexus of highways and closer to major logistics businesses, has undoubtedly helped, proving once again that where freight and parcel-oriented airports are concerned it is all about location.
