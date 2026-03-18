Business Travel in 2026: resilient demand meets risk, cost and strategic reset

Business travel has entered 2026 with renewed momentum, but the structure of corporate mobility has changed significantly.

Demand is stabilising as companies once again recognise the strategic importance of face-to-face engagement for sales, project delivery and international collaboration.

However, the recovery is taking place within a more disciplined and complex environment shaped by cost pressures, geopolitical risk and evolving workforce expectations.

Industry research points to cautious optimism: surveys from the Global Business Travel Association indicate that most corporate travel buyers expect spending to increase or remain stable in 2026, while financial research from Morgan Stanley suggests global corporate travel budgets may rise by around 5%. Airlines and hospitality providers therefore see corporate demand re-emerging as an important revenue driver, particularly for premium travel segments.

At the same time, corporate travel programmes are becoming more strategic. Organisations are placing greater scrutiny on travel approvals, prioritising trips that clearly support revenue growth, customer engagement or operational delivery. Rising travel costs, sustainability commitments and a more volatile geopolitical landscape are reinforcing this shift toward value-based travel management.

Operational disruption is also reshaping corporate mobility. Research from Zurich Insurance Group highlights how safety concerns and travel disruptions are influencing employee expectations of employer support, elevating duty-of-care responsibilities for organisations.

The result is a business travel market that remains essential, but is evolving toward greater selectivity and resilience.

This CAPA - Centre for Aviation analysis examines the key drivers shaping business travel in 2026, including demand recovery, cost pressures, geopolitical risk and emerging traveller behaviours. It also assesses how airlines, travel managers and corporate buyers must adapt as business travel enters a more purposeful and strategically managed era.