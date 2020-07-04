British Airways operates Europe's largest active fleet

Demand is returning in Europe, albeit more quickly at the intra-regional level than the intercontinental, due to ongoing travel restrictions in major travel markets, and trip options remain temporarily limited to each country's own backyard.

With the largest domestic market in the region, it is not surprising that the two airlines with some of the largest operational fleets are Russia's Aeroflot and S7 Airlines.

However, British Airways has overtaken both, to have the largest active fleet in Europe at this time.