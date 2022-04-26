Brazil’s Congonhas airport concession already attracts 13 groups, including big foreign ones
Brazil is entering the final stages of its national airports concession programme, which began more than a decade ago.
Included now, at last, is São Paulo’s Congonhas Airport, one of the premier domestic facilities in the country and one that in itself has attracted interest from 13 parties at the time of writing, including some of the biggest European names, along with several powerful Latin American interests and the usual clutch of newcomers.
But Rio’s Santos Dumont domestic airport has been rolled over to 2023/4 when it will be packaged with a re-concession of the Galeão airport.
Interest is surprisingly high, considering the well documented issues that existing operators have raised at some of the early airport concessions; issues which have not been thoroughly dealt with yet.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.