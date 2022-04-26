Brazil’s Congonhas airport concession already attracts 13 groups, including big foreign ones

Brazil is entering the final stages of its national airports concession programme, which began more than a decade ago.

Included now, at last, is São Paulo’s Congonhas Airport, one of the premier domestic facilities in the country and one that in itself has attracted interest from 13 parties at the time of writing, including some of the biggest European names, along with several powerful Latin American interests and the usual clutch of newcomers.

But Rio’s Santos Dumont domestic airport has been rolled over to 2023/4 when it will be packaged with a re-concession of the Galeão airport.

Interest is surprisingly high, considering the well documented issues that existing operators have raised at some of the early airport concessions; issues which have not been thoroughly dealt with yet.