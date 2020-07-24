Brazil's Campinas Viracopos airport concession officially re-tendered
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro signed a decree on 17-Jul-2020 that allows Campinas Viracopos Airport to be re-tendered.
The decree states that the Ministry of Infrastructure has 90 days to evaluate the possibility of transferring Aeroportos Brasil Viracopos' financing debt to the new concessionaire.
Some of these early Brazilian airport concessions continue to unravel while Brazil attempts to conclude the concession procedure by auctioning out a raft of small regional airports.
