Brazil’s Azul reaps cargo opportunities in the pandemic crisis

Brazil’s Azul is continuing full steam ahead in the expansion of its cargo business as it readies to deploy a number of Embraer 195s into cargo operations by the end of 2020.

Cargo has been somewhat of a buffer for airlines during the COVID-19 crisis, and Azul believes there is ample runway available for that portion of its business to grow. The airline has been working for quite some time to seize on opportunities in cargo and logistics, and after some challenges ushered in by the COVID-19 pandemic, Azul is seeing some positive movement in cargo trends.

The potential for continued growth in cargo, coupled with Azul’s more positive outlook than most airlines for improving passenger demand, gives the airline quite a solid position to continue navigating significant levels of uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.