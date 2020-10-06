Brazil’s Azul reaps cargo opportunities in the pandemic crisis
Brazil’s Azul is continuing full steam ahead in the expansion of its cargo business as it readies to deploy a number of Embraer 195s into cargo operations by the end of 2020.
Cargo has been somewhat of a buffer for airlines during the COVID-19 crisis, and Azul believes there is ample runway available for that portion of its business to grow. The airline has been working for quite some time to seize on opportunities in cargo and logistics, and after some challenges ushered in by the COVID-19 pandemic, Azul is seeing some positive movement in cargo trends.
The potential for continued growth in cargo, coupled with Azul’s more positive outlook than most airlines for improving passenger demand, gives the airline quite a solid position to continue navigating significant levels of uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.