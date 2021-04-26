Brazil's anchor airport privatisation theory spreads in LatAm
Since 2011 all eyes have been on Brazil, where an attempt is being made to auction off just about every commercial scheduled airport in a series of concessions supplemented by separate procedures in some of the states. Brazil is the third major country in Latin America to do this.
Now Uruguay, sandwiched between Brazil and Argentina, which concessioned its airports as long ago as 1998, is belatedly trying to find concessionaires for small regional airports with no scheduled services, some of which are falling apart.
There does not seem to be much prospect of that happening, finding concessionaires, and the two airports that would interest investors, at Montevideo and Punta del Este, are already gone. But there are many potential benefits that can be dug from beneath the surface, at least for the investing in infrastructure in Uruguay.
