Brazilian airports seventh concession tranche comes to the northeast of the country

The Brazilian airports concession scheme continues to draw to a conclusion, this time (the seventh tranche) São Paulo’s Congonhas Airport being included, but in a large group rather than individually.

It will be one of the last tests of investor sentiment for the sector in the country, although a package of both the two airports in Rio de Janeiro will follow next year, one of them being reconcessioned.

In a final twist, one of the last remaining groups will comprise only two airports, and they could be absorbed by larger group operators who are already in place.