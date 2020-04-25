Brazilian airport concession programme unaffected by virus
Two contrasting stories emerging out of Latin America highlight these unique times. In Brazil, the process to privatise the airport system by way of concessions continues and, almost as a sideline, includes very small regional airports within states. One such example is in Sao Paulo State where the government hopes to attract foreign investment even in these trying times, having seen it happen in the case of primary level airports, which included Sao Paulo’s own Guarulhos Airport, the second busiest in Latin America, several years ago.
Meanwhile, in Mexico City, which is home to Latin America’s busiest, most overburdened, airport, and where a new one could have been half-completed by now, the President’s alternative plan to convert a military base for civilian use has been stopped and will have to be re-evaluated in line with future demand.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.