Brazilian airport concession programme unaffected by virus

Two contrasting stories emerging out of Latin America highlight these unique times. In Brazil, the process to privatise the airport system by way of concessions continues and, almost as a sideline, includes very small regional airports within states. One such example is in Sao Paulo State where the government hopes to attract foreign investment even in these trying times, having seen it happen in the case of primary level airports, which included Sao Paulo’s own Guarulhos Airport, the second busiest in Latin America, several years ago.

Meanwhile, in Mexico City, which is home to Latin America’s busiest, most overburdened, airport, and where a new one could have been half-completed by now, the President’s alternative plan to convert a military base for civilian use has been stopped and will have to be re-evaluated in line with future demand.