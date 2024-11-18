Brazil aviation: Azul’s debt restructuring opens a new chapter for the company
The Brazilian operator Azul has quickly manoeuvred a balance sheet restructuring that should set the stage for the company to become an even fiercer competitor in the Latin American aviation market.
Azul has accomplished a feat that many of its largest competitors could not achieve - overhauling its debt structure without formally entering Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Now Azul can focus squarely on playing to its strengths, which include a unique fleet strategy that results in limited competition on the majority of its routes, and diversified business streams to maximise revenue generation.
