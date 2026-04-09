Bratislava’s expansion tests the limits of the LCC-driven Central and Eastern Europe airport model

Bratislava's M. R. Štefánik Airport, serving the Slovakian capital, has often played the role of the bridesmaid in Central and Eastern Europe to larger city airports, like Vienna, Prague and Budapest.

Indeed, it was almost privatised in a deal in the early 2000s that would have placed it under the control of a consortium led by Flughafen Wien, to play what was then perceived as a minor role in handling low cost traffic for an Austrian-Slovakian region, while Vienna handled the juicy full service and hub traffic.

That deal fell through in a way that mirrored what was going on across the region, but the airport has fared probably better than that 2000s consortium envisaged in recent years - with passenger traffic back to better than 2019 levels, and an unprecedented gain in routes for summer 2026 (one of the highest ever recorded anywhere).