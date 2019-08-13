Boston Logan airport: Delta, JetBlue approach 200 daily departures

Delta Air Lines has made no secret about its ambitions in Boston during the past few years. The airline has been working to build up its presence in the market, citing Boston first as a focus city, and now a hub as its connecting traffic at the airport continues to grow.

Now, Delta believes that reaching 200 daily departures for its operations in Boston during the next couple of years is optimal, and is singling the airport out as one of the top performers in its system.

Boston’s largest airline by capacity, JetBlue, is also working to reach a goal of 200 daily departures from the airport, and it remains to be seen how Delta’s build-up in Boston will affect JetBlue’s position at the airport.

For now, Delta is publicly declaring that it is not necessary to become Boston’s top airline measured by market share; instead it believes that being the most profitable in the market is most important.