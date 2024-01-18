Big expansion plans for Cape Winelands Airport as it seeks to compete with Cape Town International
South Africa’s state airport operator, ACSA, is occasionally accused – rightly or wrongly – of not being able to complete and manage the infrastructure that is required to keep the country going economically.
As a consequence, the private sector does rise to the challenge, and two of the privately managed airports are mentioned in this report: at Lanseria, north of Johannesburg, and in the Kruger National Park.
Now an announcement has been made about a major overhaul of a general aviation facility in the Cape Town metropolitan area to convert it into a secondary level commercial airport capable of handling five million passengers per annum, and taking 25% of the market, by 2050.
That is an ambitious target, but the owners have put forward a credible pitch, even if it is missing the financial backing for a USD380 million scheme so far.
