Berlin Airport makes heavy losses, may need more state aid; what price privatisation now?
Berlin Airport has a history that it must wish could be cancelled and deleted from the records.
Opening a decade late and right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, it had to mothball large parts of its infrastructure from Day 1.
Now finally seeing passengers return in decent numbers, it is still struggling financially and dependent on loans and state aid.
The question is: is this the right time to consider privatisation? It began life as (an abandoned) private sector project and voices are still heard championing that possibility.
Against it is lack of investor sentiment for the sector; but for it is the presence of a new CEO, for whom airport privatisation is in the DNA.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.