Berlin Airport makes heavy losses, may need more state aid; what price privatisation now?

Berlin Airport has a history that it must wish could be cancelled and deleted from the records.

Opening a decade late and right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, it had to mothball large parts of its infrastructure from Day 1.

Now finally seeing passengers return in decent numbers, it is still struggling financially and dependent on loans and state aid.

The question is: is this the right time to consider privatisation? It began life as (an abandoned) private sector project and voices are still heard championing that possibility.

Against it is lack of investor sentiment for the sector; but for it is the presence of a new CEO, for whom airport privatisation is in the DNA.