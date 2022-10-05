Beijing Daxing Airport celebrates its third birthday; what impact has it made?
Several major cities worldwide have opened new airports in the past four years, whereas others have abandoned them.
None have faced the same level of disruption as Beijing’s Daxing Airport, which has taken successive hits from the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the pandemic possibly coming to an end, even in China, where it started, this is an opportune moment to assess the impact that Daxing has made locally.
In a nutshell – the airport is in a better position for the future, partially because it will be connected to Beijing Capital airport by high-speed rail, something that is rarely found anywhere else in the world and could make Beijing an exemplar for a two-airport system, where both are primary level gateways.
