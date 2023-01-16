Bahamas new Great Harbour Cay airport a catalyst for revitalisation of tourism across the country
To the casual observer the strategy of the Bahamian government concerning its airports may not seem clear.
Having renationalised one of its airports from an Asian investor in 2021, the government has attracted international bank loans in order to improve another.
But its philosophy has evolved to one of seeking public-private cooperation, as it has done for many years in the case of the Nassau airport, to develop them in concession deals of up to 30 years. And it is attracting big hitters from the airline sector to talk about ways of doing that.
The small Great Harbour Cay airport is a case in point.
Having renovated it itself, the government has already identified it as one of six airports where it hopes to attract the private sector.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.