Bahamas new Great Harbour Cay airport a catalyst for revitalisation of tourism across the country

To the casual observer the strategy of the Bahamian government concerning its airports may not seem clear.

Having renationalised one of its airports from an Asian investor in 2021, the government has attracted international bank loans in order to improve another.

But its philosophy has evolved to one of seeking public-private cooperation, as it has done for many years in the case of the Nassau airport, to develop them in concession deals of up to 30 years. And it is attracting big hitters from the airline sector to talk about ways of doing that.

The small Great Harbour Cay airport is a case in point.

Having renovated it itself, the government has already identified it as one of six airports where it hopes to attract the private sector.