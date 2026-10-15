Azul solidifies new ties with American as it navigates industry uncertainty

Even as fuel price volatility remains an overhang, airlines continue their work to ensure they have footholds in strategic markets.

In Latin America, American Airlines has broadened its reach in Brazil after the country's antitrust regulator gave the green light for an investment in Azul. Now American has stakes in two of Brazil's largest airlines - Azul and GOL.

In addition to the investment by American, United Airlines also has a stake in Azul.

While it's somewhat of a unique setup, it reflects the importance US airlines place on maintaining partnerships in Brazil as the country's largest airline LATAM Airlines Brazil continues to build its powerful joint venture with Delta Air Lines.

As Azul finalises the investment by American, the Brazilian carrier is offering a positive outlook for the remainder of 2026 despite stubbornly high fuel prices.