Brazil aviation: Capacity discipline, not fuel prices, may define airline profitability

The latest geopolitical crisis has once again exposed aviation's vulnerability to external shocks, but rather than treating higher fuel costs as a temporary disruption, airlines are increasingly demonstrating an ability to retain pricing gains long after commodity markets stabilise.

In Brazil, Azul believes this pattern will repeat itself, arguing that disciplined capacity management, combined with sustained fare increases, could create a significantly stronger earnings environment in 2027 even if fuel prices continue to ease.

The airline's strategy contrasts with the more aggressive growth ambitions adopted elsewhere in Brazil, highlighting an increasingly important divide between airlines prioritising profitability and those pursuing market share.

At the same time, competitors such as GOL are opting for continual tactical network adjustments rather than sweeping capacity changes, illustrating the different approaches emerging within one of Latin America's most dynamic aviation markets.

For the wider industry, Brazil provides an important case study. The question is no longer simply whether airlines can recover higher fuel costs through fares, but whether consumers have permanently accepted a new pricing baseline.

The answer could influence airline revenue strategies well beyond Latin America as the industry prepares for another period of geopolitical uncertainty.