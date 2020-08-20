Azul Airlines: positivity backed by practical fleet management

The Brazilian airline Azul has maintained a more positive view than most since demand in the country moved off the bottom in Apr-2020. By Dec-2020 the airline expects to operate approximately 60% of the capacity it deployed in Dec-2019 and is experiencing some green shoots, both in pricing and corporate demand.

But the airline is also taking steps to ensure that it has financial wherewithal, since COVID-19 has ushered in a new reality for the airline industry that shows no signs of changing anytime soon. Azul has renegotiated lease deals and has now reached an agreement with Airbus for the deferral of aircraft deliveries, after working with Embraer to defer jets originally scheduled to join its fleet during the next three years.

The airline appears to be balancing optimism and pragmatism as it continues to navigate the COVID-19 crisis. It is a strategy mix that is likely to remain in place for the foreseeable future.