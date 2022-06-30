Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 30-Jun-2022
This regular CAPA report provides a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news. This latest issue features:
ANA expands SAF flight initiative for corporate customers
LATAM Airlines Group to eliminate single use plastics by 2023
Skytrans Airlines and Stralis Aircraft enter agreement for hydrogen electric propulsion aircraft
European carriers at Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport to conduct SAF demonstration flights
London Gatwick Airport generates 99.6% of energy from renewable sources in 2021
All Nippon Airways (ANA) launched (28-Jun-2022) its sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) flight initiative for corporate customers to promote greater environmental responsibility and help companies reduce their carbon footprints.
The programme commences with four inaugural partners including Itochu Corporation, the Japan Transport and Tourism Research Institute and Nomura Holdings Inc. [more - original PR]
Excerpt from original report: ANA Expands SAF Flight Initiative as Leading Japanese Companies Join as Partners
- Itochu, the Japan Transport and Tourism Research Institute and Nomura Holdings join as the inaugural corporate partners in ANA’s SAF Flight Initiative. In addition, MITSUI-SOKO EXPRESS Co., Ltd. and MITSUI-SOKO Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. have joined the cargo program launched last October.
- The initiative, a first-of-its-kind among Asian airlines, will allow companies to reduce their carbon footprints from business travel and transportation of products, and lead to the expansion of SAF use across industries.
- In response to the global demand for companies to address climate change and amidst a recovery trend in international business travel, ANA is committed to helping our customers reduce CO2 emissions from air transportation.
All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan's largest and 5-Star airline for nine consecutive years, has launched its Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Flight Initiative for corporate customers to promote greater environmental responsibility and help companies reduce their carbon footprints. The program begins with four inaugural partners including Itochu Corporation, the Japan Transport and Tourism Research Institute (JTTRI) and Nomura Holdings, Inc. The companies joining the corporate program will be able to reduce the carbon emissions from their employees’ business travel.
“We are excited to offer the SAF Flight Initiative to a number of Japan’s premier companies,” said Shinichi Inoue, Chief Executive Officer and President of ANA. “ANA is proud to be a sustainability leader as the first airline in Asia to offer a program for reducing carbon emissions through SAF, and we look forward to advancing our program together with more partners.”
ANA is taking various approaches to incorporate more responsible environmental practices into our business and for the stable procurement of SAF. For the expansion of SAF production in Japan, ANA is working with companies through the ACT FOR SKY coalition as well as with other companies engaged in the development of SAF. In addition, ANA is working with Neste, LanzaJet, Inc. and other overseas manufacturers to build a sustainable supply chain.
The SAF Flight Initiative will improve the overall consumer experience while also placing ANA in a position to achieve the ambitious Sustainable Development Goals that the airline has long been committed to. By uniting a range of programs under a single banner, ANA employees will be empowered as they work together with corporate partners to achieve the 2030 and 2050 sustainability benchmarks.
LATAM Airlines Group announced (23-Jun-2022) plans to eliminate 100% of single use plastics from its operations by 2023. Planned initiatives to achieve the goal include:
- Reusable bags to cover rest items in international premium business cabins;
- Replace plastic used for wrapping loads with reusable blankets or waterproof covers;
- Separation of plastic and aluminium onboard domestic flights in Chile, Peru, Colombia and Ecuador.
As previously reported by CAPA, LATAM recently launched new sustainable amenity kits for premium business travellers.
The company will also announce changes in the materials used for all elements of economy cabin service "in the coming weeks". [more - original PR]
Original report: LATAM Commits To Eliminating All Single-Use Plastics by 2023
Among the initiatives to be implemented is a change in the materials of all onboard service elements in the Economy cabin, which will eliminate more than 1,000 tons of single-use plastics.
LATAM has announced that it will eliminate 100% of single-use plastics used in its operations by 2023. This commitment will be achieved through initiatives such as changing onboard materials, incorporating more sustainable elements, and with the group’s recycling and reuse programs.
To date, gradual changes have been implemented inside the aircraft. From June 1, all international flights have reusable bags to cover the rest items in the Premium Business cabin. New travel kits were also recently launched for passengers in Premium Business, which have more sustainable elements such as bamboo toothbrushes and kraft paper wrappers.
In the Economy cabin, important changes will be announced in the coming weeks in the materials used for all elements of service (glasses, cutlery, tableware), which will be replaced with reusable and/or recyclable materials. In the short term, this initiative will eliminate more than 1,000 tons of single-use plastics, equivalent to 36,000 500ml plastic bottles.
LATAM Cargo is implementing five pilot projects, expected to reduce the use of plastic in cargo operations by more than 60%. One of the most important projects is an initiative that aims to replace the plastic used for wrapping loads with reusable blankets or waterproof covers.
“The proposed goals have challenged us to rethink the design, materiality, and protocols of our onboard service. We are aware that this is a gradual process, where we still have a lot to learn, but we will continue working to implement concrete changes that allow us to generate a greater impact for the benefit of our communities and ecosystems,” said Paulo Miranda, Vice President of Customers at LATAM Airlines Group.
In addition, LATAM is focusing on recycling and reusing. On domestic flights in Chile, Peru, Colombia, and Ecuador, LATAM is operating the “Recycle Your Trip” program, through which cabin crews separate plastic and aluminum onboard. In Colombia, this separation takes place on the ground. The group, together with women entrepreneurs and partner organizations, continues to operate its uniform reuse program in Peru, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Brazil, giving a second life to employee uniforms.
These initiatives are part of LATAM's sustainability strategy, goals of which include achieving zero waste to landfill by 2027, offsetting 50% of domestic emissions by 2030, and reaching carbon neutrality by 2050.
Skytrans Airlines, via its official Facebook account, stated (30-Jun-2022) the airline entered a partnership with Stralis Aircraft, to develop and trial Australia's first hydrogen electric propulsion aeroplane.
Skytrans CEO Alan Milne said the carrier is "proud to be leading the nation in developing its hydrogen industry and we want to play a leading role in showing that this technology can work in aviation".
ACI EUROPE announced (28-Jun-2022) the following initiatives at Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport to demonstrate the potential for the greening of aviation, as part of the European Commission's 'Connecting Europe Days' event:
- Five flights from Amsterdam, Barcelona, Bucharest, Frankfurt and Lisbon to minimise fuel burn and reduce emissions by using airspace normally reserved for the military, achieving a more optimal trajectory;
- Airlines including Air France, easyJet, KLM, Lufthansa, Transavia and Vueling to uplift 30% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on a total of ten flights departing from the airport, resulting in 27% CO2 emissions reductions per flight compared to conventional fuel;
- Deployment of energy efficient operations for aircraft turnaround.
As previously reported by CAPA, the airport is part of a consortium including VINCI Airports, Airbus and Air Liquide to pilot hydrogen use at airports from 2023, and is also aiming to reach net zero CO2 emissions by 2026. [more - original PR]
Original report: Flights to Lyon demonstrate potential for greening of aviation
Lyon, 28 June 2022 - Today, five European flights will converge on Lyon Airport, applying innovative technologies, fuels and air navigation procedures to minimise their carbon emissions, thus showing the potential to transform the environmental impact of the aviation industry. The flights – from Amsterdam, Barcelona, Bucharest, Frankfurt and Lisbon – are arriving this afternoon on the occasion of the European Commission’s ‘Connecting Europe Days’ event using the following measures:
- Environmentally optimised routings – By taking advantage of airspace normally reserved for the military and by using improved vertical and lateral profiles, new, more direct routings are made possible, improving trajectories and descents into Lyon Airport’s approach airspace. In this way, the five flights are achieving a more optimal trajectory for minimising fuel burn and thus reducing emissions. These are made possible thanks to collaboration between EUROCONTROL, the air navigation service providers from eleven countries1 and the respective National Military Authorities, in partnership with the ALBATROSS project2.
- Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs): Airlines including Air France, easyJet, KLM, Lufthansa, Transavia and Vueling are each uplifting 30% SAF on a total of ten flightsdeparting from Lyon, resulting in a CO2 emissions reduction of 27% per flight compared to conventional fuel use. Increased SAF uptake has been proven to be the most effective means to decarbonise aviation in the next decades until newer technologies, such as hydrogen, become available.
- Carbon neutral airport operations and infrastructure – Lyon Airport is deploying the most energy-efficient operational know-how and solutions for turnaround of these aircraft. The host airport is an exemplary part of VINCI Airports’ environmental strategy, having already achieved carbon neutrality with compensation in 2017 within Airport Carbon Accreditation. It is now on course to become the first commercial airport in France to reach net zero CO2 emissions by 2026 within the scope of its business. Lyon Airport is also a pilot for VINCI Airports’ plan to kickstart hydrogen use at airports to accommodate hydrogen-powered aircraft as early as 2023, in partnership with Airbus and Air Liquide.
This coordinated action has shown what can be achieved through the application of measures set out in the Destination 2050 Roadmap,3 an initiative of the five leading European aviation associations4 to identify a pathway for their sector to reach the EU’s climate goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The European aviation industry is committed to this Roadmap, but in order to make today’s exceptional measures possible on a wider basis, they call for political support for its four pillars, including:
Aircraft and engine technologies
- New technologies are expected to enter the market in the 2030s. To make this happen, Technology Readiness Level (TRL) is needed by 2027-2030 and efficient certification procedures are required. At the same time, the further enhancement of existing technologies should not be neglected as they still have vast potential to contribute to the drastic reduction of aviation emissions. So far, each new generation of aircraft is on average 20% more fuel efficient than its predecessors.
- Full support for funding programmes at EU level (via the Clean Aviation Joint Undertaking) and Member State level is needed to stimulate further development and deployment of new technologies.
- Support industry via incentives and de-risking investments.
Air traffic management and aircraft operations
- Full support for research under the EU’s SESAR 3 Joint Undertaking on new technologies and procedures is needed to enable the transition to more sustainable and efficient skies.
- National governments to fully implement the Single European Sky, for example by supporting the roll-out of measures such as cross-border Free Route Airspace (allowing aircraft to freely plan a more direct route between defined entry and exit points) and Flexible Use of Airspace (enabling a switch from military to civilian use at short notice).
SAFs
- Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs) represent one of the most promising solutions to decarbonise aviation, however production is still very low and prices are too high.
- Incentives are necessary to incentivise production and bridge the price gap between SAFs and conventional jet fuel.
- An EU blending mandate offers the necessary policy framework to increase production and uptake of SAF.
Smart economic measures
- Economic measures will be critical in the short term until the sector can start relying on SAFs and new technologies (circa 2030s).
- An ambitious global measure, such as CORSIA, is necessary. Aviation is by its nature a global industry, therefore it needs one single emissions trading/offsetting scheme to avoid carbon leakage and double counting of emissions.
With the necessary political support and the right legislative framework, our members can take the required steps to achieve the EU’s net zero carbon emissions target by 2050.
London Gatwick Airport published (27-Jun-2022) its 2021 sustainability report, with highlights including:
- 58% of flights operated by "the quietest" aircraft;
- 99.6% of electricity generated from renewable sources;
- 45% of flights operated by "cleanest available aircraft" (ICAO 8 standard);
- Zero untreated waste to landfill for sixth consecutive year.
CEO Stewart Wingate said the results "give us confidence that we can realise our sustainability goals over the next decade". [more - original PR]
Original report: More businesses can now register their interest in supplying Gatwick, as airport publishes its 2021 sustainability report
Businesses from 12 postcode areas across the South-east can now register their interest in supplying Gatwick – up from six postcode areas – the airport announced today as it published its 2021 Decade of Change sustainability report.
The move is part of Gatwick’s new – post-COVID - strategy to ensure the airport’s procurement and supply chain spending better targets businesses based in the region - thereby supporting a thriving local economy. The initiative also drives VINCI Airports' efforts to positively contribute to the prosperity of the regions served by airports in its network.
Expanding the airport’s Supplier Registration scheme means considerably more small and medium-sized businesses located in the qualifying postcode areas can now benefit from airport spending – which totalled £113.7 million across the region pre-pandemic (2019) and £48.9 million last year (2021). The new areas were selected following roundtable feedback from key regional stakeholders:
New postcode areas
- PO (Portsmouth, Isle of Wight area)
- ME (Medway area)
- CT (Canterbury area)
- BR (Bromley area)
- SM (Sutton area)
- DA (Dartford area)
Existing postcode areas
Gatwick’s extensive supply chains support its construction, facilities management, IT, workwear, utilities, distribution, and HR services, among many other business activities.
The airport has also improved its spending in the local RH postcode closest to the airport, with 18% (£32.2 million) of the airport’s total spend (£175.2 million) benefiting suppliers in this region in 2021, compared to 11% (£25.8 million) in 2020.
The airport launched its Supplier Registration scheme in November last year and local businesses can register their interest in working with Gatwick as a supplier and sign up to future newsletters, via a simple form on the airport’s website
Stewart Wingate, CEO, Gatwick Airport, said: “Doing what we can to support a thriving local economy is an objective we all share in the VINCI Airports network. Our ambitions purposely cover a wide range of issues that together mean our airports can operate and grow sustainably while limiting their impact on the environment as well as supporting its local communities, local economy and our workforce.
“Sustainability objectives integrated across Gatwick Airport’s entire business, including in our business plans and governance systems at the highest level. We know there will be difficult challenges ahead, but the results achieved so far give us confidence that we can realise our sustainability goals over the next decade.”
Gatwick’s sustainability policy feeds into VINCI Airport’s consistent strategy, which is applicable across the groups diversified network of 50 airports in 11 countries, which works globally with 300 partner airlines.
Gatwick’s latest ‘Decade of Change’ policy tracks the airport’s progress against ten goals set over a ten-year period (2021 to 2030). The report published today is the first time the airport has reported on its latest ten-year policy and looks back at the airport’s performance for 2021.
Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, results under each topic area include:
- Local Economy: £48.9 million spend in regional supply chain
- Opportunity and Accessibility: Set ambition for 40% of leadership team to be female by end of 2026
- Workplace Safety: Royal Society for Prevention of Accidents Gold award for 9th year in row
- Local Communities: Supporting our charity partners Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust charity (SASH) and Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex for two extra years
- Noise: 58% of flights flown by the quietest aircraft
- Airport Emissions: 99.6% of electricity from renewable sources
- Aircraft/ Surface Access Emissions: 45% of flights by cleanest available aircraft (ICAO 8 Standard)
- Water: Across 18 test sites, 2,460 individual laboratory tests successfully completed
- Zero Waste: Zero untreated waste to landfill for sixth consecutive year
- Biodiversity: Wildlife Trust’s Biodiversity Benchmark Award for the 8th consecutive year