Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 30-Apr-2020
Gatwick reports 54% reduction in carbon greenhouse gas emissions as of Dec-2019
Schiphol Airport trialling sustainable aircraft taxiing
Rolls-Royce concludes E-Fan X programme
Harbour Air continues with ePlane project
French govt: Air France receives 'no state support without ecological commitments'
This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.
Gatwick reports 54% reduction in carbon greenhouse gas emissions as of Dec-2019
London Gatwick Airport reported (24-Apr-2020) the following environmental highlights for the nine months ended Dec-2019:
- 71% waste recycling/reuse rate and reduction in airport energy and water use;
- Reduction in carbon greenhouse gas emissions under Gatwick's direct control by 54%, halfway to net zero;
- Maintenance of airport's carbon neutral accreditation.
London Gatwick Airport CEO Stewart Wingate stated the airport remains "focussed on our ongoing efforts to reduce the airport’s impact on the environment. I’m pleased to say that we continue to make significant progress in this area, and we are committed to reducing our environmental impact even further in the years ahead". [more - original PR]
Original report: Gatwick publishes annual results, as airport acts to shield the business to enable a quick recovery
• Solid 2019 performance builds resilience that will help the business recover from the impact of COVID-19• Range of steps taken to protect the wellbeing of passengers and staff as well as jobs• Improved liquidity by securing a £300m loan and Gatwick’s investment grade rating is maintained
Passenger numbers and revenue were up at Gatwick Airport for the nine-month period ending 31 December 2019, compared to the same period last year. Just under 37 million passengers passed through the airport in the nine-month period – an increase of 0.3%. The annual results cover a nine-month period as Gatwick aligns reporting cycle with that of VINCI Airports, the airport’s 50.01% shareholder.
Since the end of the reporting period however, the airport – and the wider aviation industry - has experienced unprecedented market circumstances and a dramatic decline in passenger numbers due to the impact of COVID-19.
In response, Gatwick has taken a range of steps to protect both the wellbeing of its staff and passengers and shield the business to enable it to recover quickly. Measures taken to reduce the airport’s operational footprint include the temporary consolidation of operations into the South Terminal and limiting scheduled flights to between 1400 and 2200 each day.
Both measures came into effect on 1 April 2020 and are being kept under regular review with a decision on returning to normal operations taken when airline traffic and passenger demand increases. The company is regularly engaging with Government, the airlines and other stakeholders to ensure it is in the best possible position to rebuild the operation as quickly and as safely as possible, taking into account Government public health advice.
Actions to safeguard the financial resilience of the business include reducing costs by deferring spend on the airport’s Capital Investment programme for the foreseeable future, putting over 90% of eligible staff on the UK Government’s Job Retention Scheme to preserve jobs, reducing the headcount of permanent staff through a special severance scheme and all staff taking a pay reduction.
Finally, to improve its liquidity, on 3rd April Gatwick secured a £300m loan with a consortium of banks. The company will not be paying a dividend in 2020.
Gatwick expects all those measures to enable a quick recovery of the business and currently expects post-COVID-19 passenger numbers will return to recent levels within 36 to 48 months.
Gatwick’s growth and development during the period up to December 2019 took place across several key areas including:
Passengers and traffic up – with one in five passengers flying long haul
- 36.9 million total passengers, an increase of 0.1 million (+0.3%), compared to same nine-month period the previous year
- Growth driven by long haul traffic, with passengers up (+1.5%)
- Around 1 in 5 airport passengers travel long-haul
Strong financial growth and capital investment
- EBITDA increased (+7.9%) to £432.3 million, due to continued strong revenue growth
- Income per passenger up (+6.0%) to £19.50 including retail income which increased by £7.4 million (+5.0%)
- Capital investment was £174.4m compared to £173.2 in the 9 months to 31 December 2018
Continued reduction in airport’s environmental impact
- 71% waste recycling / reuse rate and reduction in airport energy and water use
- Reduction in carbon greenhouse gas emissions under Gatwick’s direct control by 54% (halfway to net zero), and maintenance of airport’s carbon neutral accreditation
Gatwick Airport, Chief Executive Officer, Stewart Wingate said:
“The airport continued to grow in difficult market conditions during the period covered in these results. However, the world has changed dramatically since then and Gatwick has taken decisive action to ensure that it remains in a strong position to recover from the dramatic fall in passenger numbers and the wider impacts of COVID-19.
“The COVID-19 crisis has been unprecedented and our priority has been, and continues to be, maintaining the health and safety of our passengers and employees. We also have a resilient business and by taking steps to reduce costs, we have protected jobs and expect to recover from this crisis.
“One measure we took to reduce costs was to defer spending on our capital investment programme to secure improved resilience, however for future growth we still expect to progress many of these projects including our plans to bring the existing Northern (stand-by) Runway into routine use to offer more travel choice for passengers and new jobs for Gatwick and the wider region.
“Of course, any growth must be sustainable, and we also remain focussed on our ongoing efforts to reduce the airport’s impact on the environment. I’m pleased to say that we continue to make significant progress in this area, and we are committed to reducing our environmental impact even further in the years ahead.”
Schiphol Airport trialling sustainable aircraft taxiing
Amsterdam Schiphol Airport announced (23-Apr-2020) plans to trial sustainable taxiing procedures until Jun-2020. Aircraft will be brought to the runway by a special 'taxibot' tow vehicle, allowing aircraft engines to be turned off during taxiing. The vehicle is developed by Smart Airport Systems and is powered by a hybrid combination of electric and diesel engines, consuming 95% less fuel when taxiing than aircraft engines would normally use.
Schiphol expects to achieve a total savings of 50% to 85% on fuel consumption during taxiing as engines need to warm-up for a few minutes before departure. Tests began by towing an empty Corendon Dutch Airlines aircraft to various runways. If successful, the trial will continue to an operational aircraft in the next phase.
Royal Schiphol Group head of innovation Hassan Charaf stated: "We are continuing with this important test despite the situation that the corona crisis has caused. This unique vehicle will be at our disposal until at least June". [more - original PR]
Original report: Schiphol and partners to begin sustainable aircraft taxiing trial
Schiphol and its partners are to begin an aircraft sustainable taxiing trial. Aircraft will be brought to the runway by a special tow vehicle, also known as the ‘taxibot’, during the trial. This means that aircraft engines will be mostly remaining turned off during taxiing. This test is being conducted by Schiphol in with Air Traffic Control the Netherlands, the Ministerie van Infrastructuur en Waterstaat (Ministry of Infrastructure and the Environment) Corendon Dutch Airlines, KLM, Transavia, easyJet and the airline handlers dnata and KLM Ground Services. The tests began by towing an empty Corendon plane to various runways. If the test is a success, the trial will continue to an operational aircraft in the subsequent phase.
The special tow vehicle belongs to Smart Airport Systems; a sister company of TLD, the supplier of ground-handling equipment. The vehicle is one of only ten in the world. It is powered by a hybrid combination of electric and diesel engines and consumes 95% less fuel when taxiing than aircraft engines would normally use. Schiphol expects to achieve a total savings of 50-85% on fuel consumption during taxiing because engines need to warm-up for a few minutes before departure. Measurements will be taken during the testing phase to see what fuel savings can be made in practice, which can then be used to reduce emissions at Schiphol. Departing aircraft take 14 minutes to taxi, whereas arriving aircraft take around 9 minutes.
The trial will last through June and is part of a feasibility study into sustainable taxiing at Schiphol. Some of the items being investigated include how sustainable taxiing can be integrated into daily operations, whether it is achievable on a large scale and how long and in what time period the transition phase should be. This feasibility study is expected to be complete in autumn 2020. The trial is part of the smart and sustainable sector plan and is being conducted with the approval of the Inspectie Leefomgeving en Transport (Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate, or ILT).
“This study aligns with our ambition to be the world’s most sustainable airport. We are continuing with this important test despite the situation that the corona crisis has caused. This unique vehicle will be at our disposal until at least June. I am proud that Schiphol and its partners are investigating what sustainable taxiing at Schiphol can mean
Hassan Charaf, Head of Innovation at Royal Schiphol Group
“This project is a perfect fit within our sustainability policy. Our ambition is to reduce CO2 emission levels and to work together with our partners in chain to make the aviation industry more sustainable. We are also very proud to be the first airline to test out the ‘taxi bot’. That suits our entrepreneurial nature and our pioneering spirit. The first tests with our plane went well. Therefore, we hope for a positive outcome from the trials and that we and our partners can roll it out in the near future.
Freek van der Pal, Managing Director of Corendon Dutch Airlines
“LVNL is committed to sustainable innovation, together with our partners. We will continue to be during these times when traffic supply has decreased sharply due to the corona pandemic. We are excited about participating in these trials and look forward to the conclusions. In doing so, we will contribute to cleaner aviation, and to creating value for Schiphol’s surroundings and the Netherlands at large.
José Daenen, Director of Operations at LVNL
Rolls-Royce concludes E-Fan X programme
Rolls-Royce chief technology officer Paul Stein reported (24-Apr-2020) the E-Fan X programme with Airbus will conclude. Mr Stein reported as an aircraft, E-Fan X "was always designed to be a demonstrator only and never for actual use as a product in service", and Rolls-Royce's power generation system can and will be integrated into any future aircraft that is developed requiring a hybrid-electric propulsion system. Rolls-Royce "will be going through a short period of re-planning due to this decision to make sure we properly capture all the lessons, knowledge and associated intellectual property". [more - original PR]
Original report: Our Sustainability Journey
Paul Stein’s thoughts on sustainability and electrification
When I look back to life pre-COVID 19, one of the world’s most important tasks was to find a way to live more sustainably, and the aerospace and power generation industries were at the forefront in addressing that challenge.
And when I look forward to a post-COVID 19 world, when we can be with each other again, I truly believe that interest in sustainability will be stronger than ever. In aviation we will have come to recognise how much travel and human interaction means to us and be even more committed to ensure it continues as we better understand the frailty of our planet and the fragility of humankind.
We’ve taken great steps at Rolls-Royce with our three-pillar sustainability approach of developing the gas turbine to even greater efficiency, supporting the introduction of Sustainable Aviation Fuel and creating new, disruptive technologies such as electrification.
One of the great endeavours in the latter category has been our E-Fan X programme in partnership with Airbus. From our side, this has involved creating a hybrid-electric power generation system at a scale never previously seen in our industry, comprised of an embedded AE2100 gas turbine driving a 2.5MW generator and 3000V power electronics and an electric propulsion unit. What has been particularly encouraging has been the amount of industry interest and support for this programme, and I know everyone at Rolls-Royce and Airbushas been truly grateful for that.
As with all such leading-edge programmes, we constantly evaluate the best way forward and it has become clear to both parties that the actual requirement to carry out a test flight with all the elements integrated is not critical at this time. As an aircraft, E-Fan X was always designed to be a demonstrator only and never for actual use as a product in service.
From the Rolls-Royce perspective, our power generation system can and will be integrated into any future aircraft that is developed requiring a hybrid-electric propulsion system, including a comprehensive flight-test programme to ensure that all industry safety requirements are met.
So as a result of that joint decision we have agreed that the actual E-Fan X programme will now conclude. We thank Airbus and all of our respective partners for their co-operation and support over the last three years.
Although our programme with Airbus concludes, we are planning that our power generation system ground testing will complete, allowing us to demonstrate the technology and capture all the lessons. This will involve integrating our generator, now well advanced on test in Trondheim, Norway, with our already-proven control systems and thermal management systems which have been developed at Derby and Indianapolis respectively.
Amongst the many great achievements from E-Fan X has been the generator – about the same size as a beer keg – but producing a staggering 2.5 MW. That’s enough power to supply 2,500 homes and fully represents the pioneering spirit on this project.
We will be going through a short period of re-planning due to this decision to make sure we properly capture all the lessons, knowledge and associated intellectual property.
So we celebrate all that we have achieved on the E-Fan X programme, and I especially want to thank Grazia Vittadini, CTO of Airbus, for the incredible co-operation of her and the Airbus team, to thank the UK and EU government funding bodies and all their teams for their dedication and partnership over the last three years and of course to thank our own Riona Armesmith who has project-managed E-Fan X so skilfully. You can read Grazia’s blog on the subject here: https://fly.airbus.com/our-decarbonisation-journey-continues
But we also move on. The learning that has already placed us in an industry-leading position will be taken even further through the completion of the ground testing of our power generation system, which is already well advanced.
That work – one of a whole host of projects we are actively involved in - will ensure that we remain a pioneer of electrification, ready to power the more sustainable aircraft of the future.
Harbour Air continues with ePlane project
Harbour Air reported (22-Apr-2020) it is continuing the certification process for its ePlane, and has completed the following works:
- First flight and three more flight tests;
- System upgrades;
- Flight Test Plan approval for take off, cruise and extended range performance testing;
- First flight under new extended permit.
The carrier is now operating ePlane test flights as part of the certification process for the next 30 days. [more - original PR]
Original report: Seaplanes to ePlanes: A 2020 project update
While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our communities, businesses and operations, we remain optimistic and focused on the future.
As part of our vision, we’ve always believed in doing the right thing for our people, our communities and for our environment. 2020 may be off to a challenging start, but it has also highlighted incredible resiliency, adaptability and innovation. For us, that means focusing on meaningful projects that will have a positive impact for generations.
After the successful first flight of our ePlane this past December our incredible maintenance team along with our partners at magniX have continued to forge ahead with the certification process. Working closely with the federal and provincial governments, we are thrilled to have completed additional test flights of the ePlane and proven enhanced range performance.
As of April 20, 2020, the following work has been completed:
- Successful first flight: December 10, 2019
- 3 additional flight tests
- System upgrades
- Initial data analysis suggests extended range
- Friday, April 17: Flight Test Plan approval for the take-off, cruise and extended range performance testing
- Monday, April 20: First flight under new extended permit (20 minute flight with 20 minute reserve)
Next Steps:
With the Flight Test Plan approval, over the next thirty days our team will continue to perform ePlane test flights as part of the ongoing certification process. Stay tuned as we are getting to the fun part and will be able to provide more performance updates soon.
French govt: Air France receives 'no state support without ecological commitments'
France's Minister for Ecological Transition Elisabeth Borne, commenting on state aid commitments to Air France, reiterated the government is not providing a "blank cheque" to the airline (Europe1, 27-Apr-2020). She affirmed there is "no state support without ecological commitments" by Air France, such as reducing CO2 emissions on domestic operations by 50% by 2024.