Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 30-Apr-2020

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

London Gatwick Airport reported (24-Apr-2020) the following environmental highlights for the nine months ended Dec-2019:

London Gatwick Airport CEO Stewart Wingate stated the airport remains "focussed on our ongoing efforts to reduce the airport’s impact on the environment. I’m pleased to say that we continue to make significant progress in this area, and we are committed to reducing our environmental impact even further in the years ahead". [more - original PR]

Original report: Gatwick publishes annual results, as airport acts to shield the business to enable a quick recovery

• Solid 2019 performance builds resilience that will help the business recover from the impact of COVID-19• Range of steps taken to protect the wellbeing of passengers and staff as well as jobs• Improved liquidity by securing a £300m loan and Gatwick ’s investment grade rating is maintained

Passenger numbers and revenue were up at Gatwick Airport for the nine-month period ending 31 December 2019, compared to the same period last year. Just under 37 million passengers passed through the airport in the nine-month period – an increase of 0.3%. The annual results cover a nine-month period as Gatwick aligns reporting cycle with that of VINCI Airports, the airport’s 50.01% shareholder.

Since the end of the reporting period however, the airport – and the wider aviation industry - has experienced unprecedented market circumstances and a dramatic decline in passenger numbers due to the impact of COVID-19.

In response, Gatwick has taken a range of steps to protect both the wellbeing of its staff and passengers and shield the business to enable it to recover quickly. Measures taken to reduce the airport’s operational footprint include the temporary consolidation of operations into the South Terminal and limiting scheduled flights to between 1400 and 2200 each day.

Both measures came into effect on 1 April 2020 and are being kept under regular review with a decision on returning to normal operations taken when airline traffic and passenger demand increases. The company is regularly engaging with Government, the airlines and other stakeholders to ensure it is in the best possible position to rebuild the operation as quickly and as safely as possible, taking into account Government public health advice.

Actions to safeguard the financial resilience of the business include reducing costs by deferring spend on the airport’s Capital Investment programme for the foreseeable future, putting over 90% of eligible staff on the UK Government’s Job Retention Scheme to preserve jobs, reducing the headcount of permanent staff through a special severance scheme and all staff taking a pay reduction.

Finally, to improve its liquidity, on 3rd April Gatwick secured a £300m loan with a consortium of banks. The company will not be paying a dividend in 2020.

Gatwick expects all those measures to enable a quick recovery of the business and currently expects post-COVID-19 passenger numbers will return to recent levels within 36 to 48 months.

Gatwick’s growth and development during the period up to December 2019 took place across several key areas including:

Passengers and traffic up – with one in five passengers flying long haul

- 36.9 million total passengers, an increase of 0.1 million (+0.3%), compared to same nine-month period the previous year

- Growth driven by long haul traffic, with passengers up (+1.5%)

- Around 1 in 5 airport passengers travel long-haul

Strong financial growth and capital investment

- EBITDA increased (+7.9%) to £432.3 million, due to continued strong revenue growth

- Income per passenger up (+6.0%) to £19.50 including retail income which increased by £7.4 million (+5.0%)

- Capital investment was £174.4m compared to £173.2 in the 9 months to 31 December 2018

Continued reduction in airport’s environmental impact

- 71% waste recycling / reuse rate and reduction in airport energy and water use

- Reduction in carbon greenhouse gas emissions under Gatwick’s direct control by 54% (halfway to net zero), and maintenance of airport’s carbon neutral accreditation

Gatwick Airport, Chief Executive Officer, Stewart Wingate said:

“The airport continued to grow in difficult market conditions during the period covered in these results. However, the world has changed dramatically since then and Gatwick has taken decisive action to ensure that it remains in a strong position to recover from the dramatic fall in passenger numbers and the wider impacts of COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 crisis has been unprecedented and our priority has been, and continues to be, maintaining the health and safety of our passengers and employees. We also have a resilient business and by taking steps to reduce costs, we have protected jobs and expect to recover from this crisis.

“One measure we took to reduce costs was to defer spending on our capital investment programme to secure improved resilience, however for future growth we still expect to progress many of these projects including our plans to bring the existing Northern (stand-by) Runway into routine use to offer more travel choice for passengers and new jobs for Gatwick and the wider region.

“Of course, any growth must be sustainable, and we also remain focussed on our ongoing efforts to reduce the airport’s impact on the environment. I’m pleased to say that we continue to make significant progress in this area, and we are committed to reducing our environmental impact even further in the years ahead.”

Schiphol Airport trialling sustainable aircraft taxiing

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport announced (23-Apr-2020) plans to trial sustainable taxiing procedures until Jun-2020. Aircraft will be brought to the runway by a special 'taxibot' tow vehicle, allowing aircraft engines to be turned off during taxiing. The vehicle is developed by Smart Airport Systems and is powered by a hybrid combination of electric and diesel engines, consuming 95% less fuel when taxiing than aircraft engines would normally use.

Schiphol expects to achieve a total savings of 50% to 85% on fuel consumption during taxiing as engines need to warm-up for a few minutes before departure. Tests began by towing an empty Corendon Dutch Airlines aircraft to various runways. If successful, the trial will continue to an operational aircraft in the next phase.

Royal Schiphol Group head of innovation Hassan Charaf stated: "We are continuing with this important test despite the situation that the corona crisis has caused. This unique vehicle will be at our disposal until at least June". [more - original PR]

Original report: Schiphol and partners to begin sustainable aircraft taxiing trial

Schiphol and its partners are to begin an aircraft sustainable taxiing trial. Aircraft will be brought to the runway by a special tow vehicle, also known as the ‘taxibot’, during the trial. This means that aircraft engines will be mostly remaining turned off during taxiing. This test is being conducted by Schiphol in with Air Traffic Control the Netherlands, the Ministerie van Infrastructuur en Waterstaat (Ministry of Infrastructure and the Environment) Corendon Dutch Airlines, KLM, Transavia, easyJet and the airline handlers dnata and KLM Ground Services. The tests began by towing an empty Corendon plane to various runways. If the test is a success, the trial will continue to an operational aircraft in the subsequent phase.

The special tow vehicle belongs to Smart Airport Systems; a sister company of TLD, the supplier of ground-handling equipment. The vehicle is one of only ten in the world. It is powered by a hybrid combination of electric and diesel engines and consumes 95% less fuel when taxiing than aircraft engines would normally use. Schiphol expects to achieve a total savings of 50-85% on fuel consumption during taxiing because engines need to warm-up for a few minutes before departure. Measurements will be taken during the testing phase to see what fuel savings can be made in practice, which can then be used to reduce emissions at Schiphol. Departing aircraft take 14 minutes to taxi, whereas arriving aircraft take around 9 minutes. The trial will last through June and is part of a feasibility study into sustainable taxiing at Schiphol. Some of the items being investigated include how sustainable taxiing can be integrated into daily operations, whether it is achievable on a large scale and how long and in what time period the transition phase should be. This feasibility study is expected to be complete in autumn 2020. The trial is part of the smart and sustainable sector plan and is being conducted with the approval of the Inspectie Leefomgeving en Transport (Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate, or ILT). “This study aligns with our ambition to be the world’s most sustainable airport. We are continuing with this important test despite the situation that the corona crisis has caused. This unique vehicle will be at our disposal until at least June. I am proud that Schiphol and its partners are investigating what sustainable taxiing at Schiphol can mean

Hassan Charaf, Head of Innovation at Royal Schiphol Group “This project is a perfect fit within our sustainability policy. Our ambition is to reduce CO2 emission levels and to work together with our partners in chain to make the aviation industry more sustainable. We are also very proud to be the first airline to test out the ‘taxi bot’. That suits our entrepreneurial nature and our pioneering spirit. The first tests with our plane went well. Therefore, we hope for a positive outcome from the trials and that we and our partners can roll it out in the near future.

Freek van der Pal, Managing Director of Corendon Dutch Airlines “LVNL is committed to sustainable innovation, together with our partners. We will continue to be during these times when traffic supply has decreased sharply due to the corona pandemic. We are excited about participating in these trials and look forward to the conclusions. In doing so, we will contribute to cleaner aviation, and to creating value for Schiphol’s surroundings and the Netherlands at large.

José Daenen, Director of Operations at LVNL

Rolls-Royce concludes E-Fan X programme

Rolls-Royce chief technology officer Paul Stein reported (24-Apr-2020) the E-Fan X programme with Airbus will conclude. Mr Stein reported as an aircraft, E-Fan X "was always designed to be a demonstrator only and never for actual use as a product in service", and Rolls-Royce's power generation system can and will be integrated into any future aircraft that is developed requiring a hybrid-electric propulsion system. Rolls-Royce "will be going through a short period of re-planning due to this decision to make sure we properly capture all the lessons, knowledge and associated intellectual property". [more - original PR]

Original report: Our Sustainability Journey