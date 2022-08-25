Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 25-Aug-2022
This regular CAPA report provides a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news. This latest issue features:
Icelandair participates in Iceland's first electric aircraft flight
Aemetis, IAG reach SAF supply agreement for Aer Lingus and British Airways services to San Francisco
Harbour Air completes first point to point test flight using all-electric aircraft
Hillsboro Aviation becomes first Oregon FBO to offer sustainable aviation fuel
DOA to undergo USD30m Wetlands Mitigation Development Project near Philadelphia Airport
Icelandair participates in Iceland's first electric aircraft flight
Icelandair announced (24-Aug-2022) the operation of the first passenger flight of an electric airplane in Iceland, operated using a two seat Pipstrel (TF-KWH) manufactured in Slovenia.
The President and the Prime Minister of Iceland were the first two passengers, with sponsors of the operation including Isavia, Landsvirkjun, Hotel Rangá, Landsbankinn, Geirfugl ATO, The Reykjavik Flight Academy, and the Iceland Aviation Academy, together with Matthías, Friðrik and Herjólfur Guðbjartsson.
As previously reported by CAPA, the aircraft was brought to Iceland by Rafmagnsflug (Electric Flight) and will be used for flight training.
Icelandair expects the aircraft will also be available to the public to purchase sightseeing flights. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Icelandic - Isavia]
Original report - Icelandic: Fyrsta Farþegaflug Rafmagnsflugvélar Á Íslandi
Það urðu tímamót í flugsög Íslands á Reykjavíkurflugvelli í dag þegar rafmagnsflugvél var í fyrsta skiptið flogið með farþega á Íslandi. Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, forseti Íslands, og Katrín Jakobsdóttir, forsætisráðherra, voru fyrstu farþegarnir og flogið var með þau sitt í hvoru lagi og þar með stigin mikilvæg skref í orkuskiptum flugsamgangna.
Flugvélin sem ber skráninguna TF-KWH er tveggja sæta af gerðinni Pipistrel og er framleidd í Slóveníu. Hún er á stærð við þær vélar sem notaðar eru í flugkennslu hér á landi og er fyrsta rafdrifna flugvélin sem fær flughæfiskírteini á Íslandi.
Félagið Rafmagnsflug ehf. flutti rafmagnsflugvélina til landsins með það að markmiði að taka frumkvæði í orkuskiptum í flugi, þjálfa starfsfólk í þessari nýju tækni og kynna hana fyrir landsmönnum. Rafmagnsflug ehf. var stofnað af Matthíasi Sveinbjörnssyni og Friðriki Pálssyni í árslok 2021 en þeir hafa unnið að því síðastliðin þrjú ár að fá rafmagnsflugvélina til landsins.
Isavia er meðal helstu bakhjarla félagsins ásamt Icelandair, Landsvirkjun og Hótel Rangá. Aðrir bakhjarlar eru Landsbankinn, Flugskólinn Geirfugl, Flugskóli Reykjavíkur, Flugakademía Íslands, ásamt Matthíasi, Friðriki og Herjólfi Guðbjartssyni. Allt eru þetta fyrirtæki og einstaklingar sem vilja leggja sitt af mörkum til þess að flýta orkuskiptum í flugi og kynna þær tækninýjungar sem unnið er að um þessar mundir. Samstarf milli hagaðila er lykilatriði þegar kemur að orkuskiptum og því er mikilvægt að stærstu bakhjarlarnir eru úr flugrekstri, flugvallarrekstri, orkuframleiðslu og ferðaþjónustu.
Sigrún Björk Jakobsdóttir, framkvæmdastjóri Isavia Innanlandsflugvalla, flutti ávarp á viðburðinu fyrir hönd Isavia. Hún sagði að um þessar mundir væri rúm öld frá fyrsta flugi á Íslandi og enn og aftur væri verið að skrifa flugsögu landins í Vatnsmýrinni. Það væri Isavia mikil ánægja að taka þátt í þessu mikilvæga verkefni. Stórt skref væri nú stigið í samgöngumálum og Ísland væri í góðri stöðu til að verða leiðandi í orkuskiptum í flugi.
Aemetis, IAG reach SAF supply agreement for Aer Lingus and British Airways services to San FranciscoAemetis reached (22-Aug-2022) a seven year agreement with IAG to supply sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for Aer Lingus and British Airways services to San Francisco International Airport from 2025.
Multi-year partnership with parent company IAG will see 78,400 tonnes (26m gallons) of SAF delivered to the airlines from 2025
Renewable fuels company Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced today that it has agreed to a multi-year agreement with International Airlines Group (IAG) to supply sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to help power both British Airways and Irish flag carrier Aer Lingus’ flights from San Francisco Airport from 2025.
IAG, parent company of both British Airways and Aer Lingus, will purchase a total of 78,400 tonnes[1] of SAF over seven years, enough to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 248,000 tonnes (the equivalent of taking over 16,000 cars off the road) across the same time period.
Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis, said: “Sustainable aviation fuel continues to be shown to be a great solution to decarbonize aviation and can be used in existing aircraft engines. IAG is continuing to take a leadership position by the conversion of their fuel supply to the use of sustainable fuels. Our production of SAF in California is supported by the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard, creating new investment and jobs in disadvantaged minority communities in the state.”
The SAF will be produced at the Aemetis Carbon Zero plant currently under development in Riverbank, California. This plant will be powered by 100% renewable electricity and is designed to sequester CO2 from the production process, significantly reducing the carbon intensity of the fuel.
Jonathon Counsell, Head of Sustainability at IAG, said: “SAF is key to decarbonizing aviation and IAG has to date committed $865 million in SAF purchases and investments. We see great potential to develop a long-term partnership with Aemetis who is at the cutting edge of producing low carbon biofuels from sustainable wastes.”
International Airlines Group was the first airline group in the world to commit to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and the first European airline group to commit to using SAF for 10% of its fuel by 2030.
British Airways is committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions through a series of short, medium- and long-term initiatives as part of its BA Better World sustainability program. In the short-term this includes improving operational efficiency, flying more fuel efficient aircraft, funding carbon offset and removal projects to mitigate emissions on UK domestic flights, and progressively introducing sustainable aviation fuels manufactured using carbon capture technology and waste feedstocks. In the medium to longer term the airline is continuing to invest in the development and scale up of sustainable aviation fuel and accelerating the growth of new technologies such as zero emissions hydrogen-powered aircraft and carbon capture technology.
Aer Lingus is committed to a lower-carbon future. A key focus of delivering Aer Lingus’ sustainability programme, in addition to SAF, is investment in new generation and more fuel-efficient aircraft such as the Airbus A320neo and A32l neo LR. Other significant efforts include establishing a robust carbon offsetting programme, driving operational fuel efficiencies, waste reduction and electrifying our ground operations fleet.
Harbour Air completes first point to point test flight using all-electric aircraft
Harbour Air completed (18-Aug-2022) the first direct all-electric point to point test flight using De Havilland of Canada DHC-2 Beaver equipment.
The aircraft, retrofitted in 2019 to operate using 100% electricity, flew 45 miles in 24 minutes.
Harbour Air VP of flight operations Kory Paul stated: "I am excited to report that this historic flight on the ePlane went exactly as planned. Our team as well as the team at magniX and Transport Canada are always closely monitoring the aircraft's performance and today's flight further proved the safety and reliability of what we have built". [more - original PR]
Original report: Harbour Air’s All-Electric Aircraft Operates First Point to Point Test Flight!
The Harbour Air ePlane team is excited to announce that the first direct all-electric point to point test flight has been completed. The historic De Havilland Beaver has been completely retrofitted in 2019 to operate using 100% electricity flew 45 miles in 24 minutes. The aircraft left their terminal on the Fraser River adjacent to YVR and landed in Pat Bay adjacent to YYJ. This is a major milestone in the advancement of all-electric commercial flights.
Take-off was at 0812 with ample reserve power upon landing at 0836.
“I am excited to report that this historic flight on the ePlane went exactly as planned” said Kory Paul, Harbour Air’s Vice President of Flight Operations and one of the company’s test Pilots. “Our team as well as the team at magniX and Transport Canada are always closely monitoring the aircraft’s performance and today’s flight further proved the safety and reliability of what we have built”.
The ePlane will stay in Victoria to support Harbour Air’s partnership with the BC Aviation Museum, who is hosting an Open House on Saturday August 20th from 10am until 4pm, before returning back to Harbour Air’s Aerospace Maintenance Facility at YVR.
Hillsboro Aviation becomes first Oregon FBO to offer sustainable aviation fuel
Hillsboro Aviation accepted (23-Aug-2022) its first delivery of Neste sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from Avfuel, becoming the first FBO in Oregon to offer SAF.
With a blend of 30:70 SAF to petroleum based jet fuel, each truckload of Neste MY SAF reduces carbon emissions by 19 metric tons across its lifecycle. [more - original PR]
Original report: Hillsboro Aviation, Avfuel, and Neste Introduce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)
As Hillsboro Aviation (KHIO) accepted its first load of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel this month, the FBO—in collaboration with Avfuel Corporation and Neste—secured the first business aviation foothold for SAF in the state of Oregon.
“The Pacific Northwest is more than just where we work,” said Ryan McCartney, vice president and chief operating officer of Hillsboro Aviation. “It’s where many of our team members call home. Where our parents chose to raise us. And where we choose to raise our families. Our Oregon roots—as a company and as a team—mean we’re passionate about doing what’s right for the environment, and, in turn, what’s right for our team, our customers and our community. It’s a point of real pride for our team to be the first FBO to welcome SAF supply in Oregon.”
“Oregon has been a trailblazing state for clean air legislative initiatives,” said Keith Sawyer, Avfuel’s manager of alternative fuels. “Furthermore, the team at Portland’s Hillsboro Aviation is passionate about environmental conservation, which made it the perfect first FBO partner to establish SAF supply in the state. We are thankful for its team for leading the SAF initiative in the Pacific Northwest as we work tirelessly with Neste to make SAF an available alternative throughout business aviation.”
The first 8,000-gallon truckload delivery of SAF to Hillsboro Aviation is just the beginning of the location’s SAF journey. The FBO collaborated with Avfuel and Neste to secure consistent supply of the alternative fuel to better serve its green-minded customers on a regular basis.
With one of the highest average blend ratios available in business aviation to date (30/70 SAF to petroleum-based jet fuel), each truckload of Neste MY SAF reduces carbon emissions by 19 metric tons across its lifecycle. This reduction is equivalent to the amount of carbon sequestered by 22.5 acres of U.S. forests per year, which is fitting for one of the greenest states in the country.
SAF is the most effective way to reduce the carbon footprint of air travel. Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 80%* compared to fossil jet fuel if used in its neat, concentrated form. It is a today solution, commercially available and in use worldwide.
Neste MY SAF is made from 100% sustainably sourced, renewable waste and residue raw materials—such as used cooking oil. It is a fully approved drop-in fuel that, once blended with petroleum jet fuel, meets ASTM D-1655 specification for conventional jet fuel and performance standards under all operating conditions. This makes Neste MY SAF an optimum solution to directly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from air travel, requiring no new investments, modifications or changes to aircraft, fuel distribution procedures or airport fuel storage tanks. Those interested in learning more about sustainable aviation fuel are encouraged to visit Avfuel.com/SAF or contact Keith Sawyer, manager of alternative fuels, at ksawyer@avfuel.com for more information.
*Calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as CORSIA methodology.
DOA to undergo USD30m Wetlands Mitigation Development Project near Philadelphia Airport
Philadelphia International Airport announced (18-Aug-2022) the City of Philadelphia Division of Aviation (DOA) plans to break ground on a 33 acre Wetlands Mitigation Development Project near the airport in Aug-2022.
The USD30 million project will be located inside FDR Park and has been designed to compensate for wetlands and waterway impacts anticipated from the development of the West Cargo Project at the airport.
Work will include creation of a freshwater tidal wetland complex, various tidal connectivity and stormwater improvements at the park and provisions for future upgrades by other entities. [more - original PR]
Original report: City of Philadelphia Division of Aviation to Break Ground on FDR
The City of Philadelphia Division of Aviation plans to break ground on a 33-acre Wetlands Mitigation Development Project at a site located within FDR Park in South Philadelphia in August 2022. This site is approximately 3.5 miles from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). The Wetland Mitigation Development Project has been planned and designed to compensate for wetlands and waterway impacts anticipated from the development of the West Cargo Project at PHL.
The Division of Aviation began preliminary analysis on the feasibility of creating wetlands at FDR Park in 2016. In 2019, the City of Philadelphia Department of Parks & Recreation (PPR) and the Fairmount Park Conservancy (FPC) announced the $250 million FDR Park Plan, which represents a vision for FDR Park that balances nature, water, and recreation by creating a more conducive habitat for native species and a pleasant experience for park goers. The Airport’s Wetlands Mitigation Development Project has been incorporated into the FDR Park Plan’s “Ecological Core,” and represents the first project of the Nature Phase of the plan.
"A lot of work has already gone on behind the scenes to get this project to the groundbreaking stage," said Division of Aviation Interim CEO Keith Brune. "We are excited for the work at FDR Park to be underway. When completed, this project will improve the park for the entire community, by removing years of debris, planting thousands of trees and shrubs, improving drainage and clearing clogged pipes."
The location within FDR Park for the wetlands development is currently mostly inaccessible due to decades of fill placement, overgrowth of vegetation, including areas of dense Phragmites, or common reed. This project will result in converting this area into a high-quality forested tidal wetlands complex.
"We are excited to partner with PHL to reintroduce native wetland habitats to FDR Park," said Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation. "The Nature Phase of the Park Plan will deliver for those who love FDR Park today, while building a sustainable, resilient foundation that will allow future generations of South Philadelphia families to enjoy FDR Park for years to come."
The airport’s Wetland Mitigation Development Project features the following key components:
- Wetlands: This project will create a freshwater tidal wetland complex dominated by tidally influenced coastalplain forest with a network of sinuous tidal guts fringed with freshwater tidal marsh. This wetland will expandhabitat for native flora and fauna, while limiting invasive plants.
- Tidal Connectivity/Stormwater Improvements: Two new tide gates will be installed at the park, replacing asingle aging, malfunctioning tide gate located at the Naval Reserve Basin as part of the stormwater systemimprovements of this project. These new tide gates will improve access for regular maintenance and promotemore efficient drainage on-site. A trash rack will also be installed at the Naval Reserve Basin, that in combinationwith the new tide gates, will eliminate debris from clogging the piping system. The water supporting the tidalwetlands is brought to the site via this existing culvert piping network from the Naval Reserve Basin to FDR Park.
- Soil Hill: The new wetlands require significant excavation to remove decades of accumulated soil and fill, debrisand other materials. Suitable excavated materials will be preserved onsite to the north of the wetlands complexat a location chosen to avoid historical features, areas with archeological concerns and constraints, and areaswith environmental features such as wetlands and waterways. The hill will be planted with natural grasses andwill be incorporated into the existing trails upon stabilization.
- Provisions for future features by others, including 15-to 25-foot-wide corridors or unimproved trails and a 30-foot-wide corridor for a potential future park road.
Environmental controls will be in place to protect threatened and endangered species (such as Northern Redbelly Cooter turtles). The project also includes the excavation and relocation of up to 300,000 cubic yards of material within the park, removing unsuitable materials and debris (as necessary) and planting approximately 7,000 trees and 1,700 shrubs along with other seeding and planting efforts.
The project cost is approximately $30 million, funded primarily by the Division of Aviation, with an additional $1 million grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. Construction is expected to be completed in early 2025.