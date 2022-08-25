Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 25-Aug-2022

The ePlane will stay in Victoria to support Harbour Air ’s partnership with the BC Aviation Museum, who is hosting an Open House on Saturday August 20th from 10am until 4pm, before returning back to Harbour Air ’s Aerospace Maintenance Facility at YVR.

“I am excited to report that this historic flight on the ePlane went exactly as planned” said Kory Paul, Harbour Air ’s Vice President of Flight Operations and one of the company’s test Pilots. “Our team as well as the team at magniX and Transport Canada are always closely monitoring the aircraft’s performance and today’s flight further proved the safety and reliability of what we have built”.

The Harbour Air ePlane team is excited to announce that the first direct all-electric point to point test flight has been completed. The historic De Havilland Beaver has been completely retrofitted in 2019 to operate using 100% electricity flew 45 miles in 24 minutes. The aircraft left their terminal on the Fraser River adjacent to YVR and landed in Pat Bay adjacent to YYJ. This is a major milestone in the advancement of all-electric commercial flights.

Aer Lingus is committed to a lower-carbon future. A key focus of delivering Aer Lingus ’ sustainability programme, in addition to SAF, is investment in new generation and more fuel-efficient aircraft such as the Airbus A320neo and A32l neo LR. Other significant efforts include establishing a robust carbon offsetting programme, driving operational fuel efficiencies, waste reduction and electrifying our ground operations fleet.

British Airways is committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions through a series of short, medium- and long-term initiatives as part of its BA Better World sustainability program. In the short-term this includes improving operational efficiency, flying more fuel efficient aircraft, funding carbon offset and removal projects to mitigate emissions on UK domestic flights, and progressively introducing sustainable aviation fuels manufactured using carbon capture technology and waste feedstocks. In the medium to longer term the airline is continuing to invest in the development and scale up of sustainable aviation fuel and accelerating the growth of new technologies such as zero emissions hydrogen-powered aircraft and carbon capture technology.

International Airlines Group was the first airline group in the world to commit to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and the first European airline group to commit to using SAF for 10% of its fuel by 2030.

Jonathon Counsell, Head of Sustainability at IAG , said: “SAF is key to decarbonizing aviation and IAG has to date committed $865 million in SAF purchases and investments. We see great potential to develop a long-term partnership with Aemetis who is at the cutting edge of producing low carbon biofuels from sustainable wastes.”

The SAF will be produced at the Aemetis Carbon Zero plant currently under development in Riverbank, California. This plant will be powered by 100% renewable electricity and is designed to sequester CO2 from the production process, significantly reducing the carbon intensity of the fuel.

Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis, said: “Sustainable aviation fuel continues to be shown to be a great solution to decarbonize aviation and can be used in existing aircraft engines. IAG is continuing to take a leadership position by the conversion of their fuel supply to the use of sustainable fuels. Our production of SAF in California is supported by the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard, creating new investment and jobs in disadvantaged minority communities in the state.”

IAG , parent company of both British Airways and Aer Lingus , will purchase a total of 78,400 tonnes[1] of SAF over seven years, enough to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 248,000 tonnes (the equivalent of taking over 16,000 cars off the road) across the same time period.

Renewable fuels company Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced today that it has agreed to a multi-year agreement with International Airlines Group ( IAG ) to supply sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to help power both British Airways and Irish flag carrier Aer Lingus ’ flights from San Francisco Airport from 2025.

Multi-year partnership with parent company IAG will see 78,400 tonnes (26m gallons) of SAF delivered to the airlines from 2025

As previously reported by CAPA, the aircraft was brought to Iceland by Rafmagnsflug (Electric Flight) and will be used for flight training.

The President and the Prime Minister of Iceland were the first two passengers, with sponsors of the operation including Isavia , Landsvirkjun, Hotel Rangá, Landsbankinn, Geirfugl ATO, The Reykjavik Flight Academy, and the Iceland Aviation Academy, together with Matthías, Friðrik and Herjólfur Guðbjartsson.

Icelandair announced (24-Aug-2022) the operation of the first passenger flight of an electric airplane in Iceland , operated using a two seat Pipstrel (TF-KWH) manufactured in Slovenia .

Hillsboro Aviation accepted (23-Aug-2022) its first delivery of Neste sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from Avfuel, becoming the first FBO in Oregon to offer SAF.

With a blend of 30:70 SAF to petroleum based jet fuel, each truckload of Neste MY SAF reduces carbon emissions by 19 metric tons across its lifecycle. [more - original PR]

Original report: Hillsboro Aviation, Avfuel, and Neste Introduce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)

As Hillsboro Aviation (KHIO) accepted its first load of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel this month, the FBO—in collaboration with Avfuel Corporation and Neste—secured the first business aviation foothold for SAF in the state of Oregon.

“The Pacific Northwest is more than just where we work,” said Ryan McCartney, vice president and chief operating officer of Hillsboro Aviation. “It’s where many of our team members call home. Where our parents chose to raise us. And where we choose to raise our families. Our Oregon roots—as a company and as a team—mean we’re passionate about doing what’s right for the environment, and, in turn, what’s right for our team, our customers and our community. It’s a point of real pride for our team to be the first FBO to welcome SAF supply in Oregon.”

“Oregon has been a trailblazing state for clean air legislative initiatives,” said Keith Sawyer, Avfuel’s manager of alternative fuels. “Furthermore, the team at Portland’s Hillsboro Aviation is passionate about environmental conservation, which made it the perfect first FBO partner to establish SAF supply in the state. We are thankful for its team for leading the SAF initiative in the Pacific Northwest as we work tirelessly with Neste to make SAF an available alternative throughout business aviation.”

The first 8,000-gallon truckload delivery of SAF to Hillsboro Aviation is just the beginning of the location’s SAF journey. The FBO collaborated with Avfuel and Neste to secure consistent supply of the alternative fuel to better serve its green-minded customers on a regular basis.

With one of the highest average blend ratios available in business aviation to date (30/70 SAF to petroleum-based jet fuel), each truckload of Neste MY SAF reduces carbon emissions by 19 metric tons across its lifecycle. This reduction is equivalent to the amount of carbon sequestered by 22.5 acres of U.S. forests per year, which is fitting for one of the greenest states in the country.

SAF is the most effective way to reduce the carbon footprint of air travel. Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 80%* compared to fossil jet fuel if used in its neat, concentrated form. It is a today solution, commercially available and in use worldwide.

Neste MY SAF is made from 100% sustainably sourced, renewable waste and residue raw materials—such as used cooking oil. It is a fully approved drop-in fuel that, once blended with petroleum jet fuel, meets ASTM D-1655 specification for conventional jet fuel and performance standards under all operating conditions. This makes Neste MY SAF an optimum solution to directly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from air travel, requiring no new investments, modifications or changes to aircraft, fuel distribution procedures or airport fuel storage tanks. Those interested in learning more about sustainable aviation fuel are encouraged to visit Avfuel.com/SAF or contact Keith Sawyer, manager of alternative fuels, at ksawyer@avfuel.com for more information.

*Calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as CORSIA methodology.