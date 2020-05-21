Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 21-May-2020

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

IATA board adopts five principles for aviation restart

IATA announced (19-May-2020) a commitment by the airline CEOs on its Board of Governors to the following five principles for "reconnecting the world by air transport"

Aviation will always put safety and security first. Airlines commit to work with partners in governments, institutions and across the industry to: Implement a science-based biosecurity regime to keep passengers and crew safe while enabling efficient operations; Ensure that aviation is not a meaningful source for the spread of communicable diseases, including COVID-19;

Aviation will respond flexibly as the crisis and science evolve. Airlines commit to work with partners to: Utilise new science and technology as it becomes available; Develop a predictable and effective approach to managing any future border closures or mobility restrictions; Ensure that measures are scientifically supported, economically sustainable, operationally viable, continuously reviewed, and removed/replaced when no longer necessary;

Aviation will be a key driver of the economic recovery. Airlines commit to work with partners to: Re-establish capacity that can meet the demands of the economic recovery as quickly as possible; Ensure that affordable air transport will be available in the post-pandemic period;

Aviation will meet its environment targets. Airlines commit to work with partners to: Achieve long term goal of cutting net carbon emissions to half of 2005 levels by 2050; Successfully implement the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA);

Aviation will operate to global standards which are harmonised and mutually recognised by governments. Airlines commit to work with partners to: Establish the global standards necessary for an effective restart of aviation, particularly drawing on strong partnerships with ICAO and the World Health Organization (WHO); Ensure that agreed measures are effectively implemented and mutually recognised by governments. [more - original PR]



Brazil ANAC recognises Salvador Airport as the most environmentally sustainable in Brazil

Salvador Luis E Magalhaes Airport announced (15-May-2020) it was recognised as the most environmentally sustainable airport in Brazil in 2019 by Brazil ANAC. The recognition was based on a 36 indicator assessment, in which Salvador Airport satisfied 33 indicators leading to an 88.8% average. Salvador Airport stated: "The recognition is the result of the work developed in different sustainability fronts, including CO2 emissions reduction, water management, solid residues management and environment preservation.

Water management: The airport installed a water treatment station which led to a 37% reduction in treated water usage;

Electricity efficiency: Upgrade of the airport air conditioning system, installation of motion sensors for lights and escalators, construction of a 4.215Wp solar energy powerplant;

Solid residue management: The airport features a waste sorting facility which sorts materials between recycling, upcycling or usage in energy generation. [more - original PR - Portuguese]

Eindhoven Airport remains committed to CO2, noise reductions, 'crisis or not'

Eindhoven Airport announced (14-May-2020) it remains focused on its policy to limit noise and encourage fuel sustainability via fleet renewal. "Crisis or not, we have committed ourselves to Pieter van Geel's advice to substantially reduce the noise load in 2030 compared to 2019 and to start right away", stated Eindhoven Airport CEO Roel Hellemons. The airport intends to "have a 60% new fleet" by 2030. In order to drive the use of newer aircraft in the future, Eindhoven proposes to offer a discount in rates for airlines with cleaner and quieter aircraft. Mr Hellemons said the airport "understand[s] very well that people are asking to attach conditions" to financial aid received by airlines during COVID-19, stating: "In our view, this should preferably be imposed at European level, in order to create a fair playing field for airlines and to achieve the most results. We expect aviation to gradually recover and with these conditions we may be able to accelerate the necessary sustainability of the sector". [more - original PR]

Rio de Janeiro Galeao Airport achieves 'Advanced' level of sustainability

RIOgaleao, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (20-May-2020) Rio de Janeiro Galeão International Airport was recognised by Brazil ANAC as one of the most advanced airports in Brazil in terms of sustainability. The airport reached the "Advanced" level of sustainability management, which means the airport complies with over 75% of criteria outlined by ANAC.

Macau Airport renews Level 2 certification under ACA programme

Macau International Airport renewed (20-May-2020) Level 2 'Reduction' certification under the Airports Council International's Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme. [more - original PR]

