Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 21-Feb-2020

IATA: Industry has 'tough' target to halve emissions, support needed from governments on SAF

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac stated (20-Feb-2020) the aviation industry's target to reduce net emissions to half of 2005 levels, irrespective of growth, is a "very tough" goal and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) "is the biggest hope but we cannot do it alone".

Mr de Juniac said he finds it "simply astonishing that governments have not rallied to support much wider production of SAF", given aviation's existing dependence on carbon based fuel an the potential for SAF to reduce carbon lifecycle emissions by up to 80%.

He added that is it "long past time for governments to step up to their environmental obligations and set a regulatory and legal framework that stimulates the sustainable aviation fuels industry", in a similar fashion to that provided for the development of the wind and solar power sectors.

Climate Change

The first area is climate change. Aviation’s contribution to manmade carbon emissions is 2%—a figure that has been stable in relative terms to other polluters despite the rapid growth of aviation.

In absolute terms, however, aviation’s emissions will grow with demand for air travel. And so we committed to cap aviation’s net emissions with carbon-neutral growth from 2020. This was a major step for a carbon intensive industry with no alternative energy source.

And early on, we recognized that achieving this would require the industry to work together with common goals.

One of those was to get governments to implement a single global economic measure to supplement our own activities in improving technology, operations and infrastructure, because we realized these would not be sufficient. And we also knew that our progress would be seriously compromised if a patchwork of environmental regulations, taxes and charges emerged.

We were successful. CORSIA—the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation—was a landmark agreement reached by governments at the ICAO Assembly in 2016.

Governments must now keep their commitment.

Too many are inventing taxes in the name of the environment but that do not actually help the environment. They merely siphon money that we could invest in sustainability projects.

And they undermine the effectiveness of CORSIA and the political consensus on which it was built. We were unsuccessful in fighting one of these rogue taxes in France. But we will remain vigilant for other opportunities to legally challenge governments as part of our advocacy efforts.

Looking beyond legal battles and carbon neutral growth, we have a very tough 2050 goal—to reduce net emissions to half 2005 levels, irrespective of growth.

Here too global standards have a role to play. Sustainable aviation fuel – or “SAF” – is the biggest hope but we cannot do it alone.

I find it simply astonishing that governments have not rallied to support much wider production of SAF, given that aviation has no choice but to use carbon-based fuel for the intermediate term and that SAF can reduce carbon lifecycle emissions by up to 80%.

Aviation has done virtually all the heavy lifting to validate SAF. It is long past time for governments to step up to their environmental obligations and set a regulatory and legal framework that stimulates the sustainable aviation fuels industry—the same way that governments incentivized the development of the wind and solar power sectors.

Cargolux Airlines International signs pledge to cease single use plastics

Cargolux Airlines International signed (20-Feb-2020) IMS Luxembourg's 'Zero Single-Use plastic pledge'. The pledge is a formal commitment to eliminate single use plastic within the company by the end of 2020.

Cargolux Airlines is pleased to announce the signature of IMS Luxembourg’s Zero Single-Use plastic pledge, a formal commitment to eliminate single-use plastic within the company by the end of the year. This is an important milestone for the company’s corporate responsibility program and its commitment to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. The manifesto that counts over 70 signatories, was launched by IMS (Inspiring More Sustainability), detailing the steps to be followed to achieve this goal. It lists the elimination of plastic cups, straws, single-use cutlery, and non-reusable food containers among others. The project also supports the development of circular economy and promotes the reduce-reuse-recycle consumption model. This exciting new step is welcomed and supported by both management and employees. “We are proud to have signed the Zero Single-Use Plastic pledge, and we intend to work towards achieving this goal in the shortest possible timeframe. Corporate responsibility ranks high on Cargolux’s agenda and this is a landmark decision for our company”, highlights Moa Sigurdardottir, Head of Corporate Communications and CSR. The timing is ideal for introducing these new measures as the airline is currently preparing the move to its new headquarters. These premises were designed according to a sustainable philosophy and provide the perfect opportunity to embed this commitment further into the company’s work ethic. The company is also working closely with Luxair Services Catering department to remove single-use plastic from the cockpit, an ambitious goal that is to be achieved by the end of the year. Cargolux is notoriously committed to CSR and strives to act where it can, to develop in line with this engagement. The airline is a frontrunner in the industry in terms of sustainable operation and also gets involved at its home base in Luxembourg to promote an ethical and environmentally aware business model. After signing the international UN Global Compact in 2007, Cargolux became a member of IMS, Luxembourg’s leading network for Corporate Responsibility in May 2019, a reflection of its local engagement. airBaltic meal preorders up 49.5%, carrier continues work on sustainability of onboard service airBaltic reported (20-Feb-2020) passengers who preorder meals increased 49.5% year-on-year in 2019, while popularity of inflight meals increased 19.8%. Inflight services manager Zane Pabērza said the carrier is continuing to gradually replace single use plastics for onboard service and is working on more environmentally friendly packaging. airBaltic is evaluating suppliers more thoroughly and prioritising those that can fulfil the carrier's sustainability requirements.

