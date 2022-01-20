Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 20-Jan-2022

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

Etihad expands sustainable loyalty programme with Corporate Conscious Choices



Etihad Airways expanded (19-Jan-2022) its sustainable loyalty initiative with the Corporate Conscious Choices programme in cooperation with a number of corporate partners, including CWT and Accenture.

The programme incentivises positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) development amongst organisations and their staff, providing benefits across the key areas of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) investment, carbon offsetting, green surcharging and corporate conscious miles.

The initiative expands on Etihad's Guest Conscious Choices offering, launched in Dec-2021 as the world's first loyalty programme to incentivise sustainable choices, as reported by CAPA.

Etihad Aviation Group CEO Tony Douglas stated: "Sustainability has been at the top of Etihad’s agenda as the most significant long-term priority of our business for a long time now; but it is more than just a business priority".

Mr Douglas added: "It’s a social responsibility, as the influence organisations have on society as leaders, helping consumers make sustainable choices in their everyday lives, is a duty and obligation of doing business". [more - original PR]

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays introduce carbon offsetting scheme as part of sustainability strategy

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays introduced (12-Jan-2022) the first set of major operational changes as part of their sustainability strategy, including an airline carbon offsetting scheme.

From 2022, the carrier will offset every tonne of its carbon emissions not already covered by its contribution to existing schemes, such as ICAO's Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) and UK and EU emissions trading schemes.

The carrier also stated that its ground operations and offices are carbon neutral, effective 01-Jan-2022.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays CEO Steve Heapy stated: "This year we will also continue to make strides to develop our commitment to sustainable aviation fuel as well as our hotel sustainability charter, so that we are becoming more sustainable in the air, on the ground and in resort... We will also be calling on Governments at home and in Europe to match the increased regulation on aviation by taking their own actions to decarbonise the sector". [more - original PR]

Gazpromneft-Aero supplies sustainable aviation fuel for Ural Airlines service

