Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 18-Aug-2022
Air Canada issues first TCFD report
Neste and Hellenic Petroleum commence SAF supply for Aegean Airlines at Athens
London Stansted Airport commences airside electric bus trial
Cebu Pacific reaffirms sustainability commitments
Silk Way West Airlines unveils innovative features on its new website
Excerpt from original report: Air Canada Aligns with Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures with First TCFD Report
Ongoing transparency in reporting metrics and targets used to assess and manage climate-related risks and opportunities
Air Canada today issued its first report aligned with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
"We are proud and pleased to release our first TCFD-aligned report, reinforcing Air Canada's long-standing commitment to transparency on Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) matters, while underscoring our ongoing work towards achieving our long-term goal of net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions globally by 2050," said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer at Air Canada. "Our objective is to provide investors and other stakeholders the necessary information to properly evaluate climate impacts and performance. This will also support our business development as we work to decarbonize and transform our industry with positive changes to help protect our planet for our employees, customers and communities, now and well into the future."
Air Canada's TCFD report addresses its governance structure, strategies, risk management and practices as they relate to climate change. The airline's TCFD report complements its annual CDP (Climate Disclosure Project) disclosure report and corporate sustainability report (Citizens of the World). Since 2019, Air Canada has also been reporting to Transport Canada in relation to the ICAO Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), which applies to certain international flights and is aimed at achieving the aviation industry's carbon neutral growth target.
The Financial Stability Board (FSB) established the TCFD, an industry-led disclosure task force to develop voluntary, consistent climate-related financial risk disclosures for use by companies in providing information to lenders, insurers, investors and other stakeholders. More information about TCFD is here.
To download the 2022 Air Canada TCFD report, please click here. For more information on Air Canada's environmental and sustainability programs, please visit our Leaveless site.
Original report: SAF flights for AEGEAN from Athens International Airport powered by HELLENIC PETROLEUM and Neste
Athens International Airport reduces its carbon footprint and strengthens its position amongst Europe’s greenest airports
AEGEAN with the support of its longtime partner HELLENIC PETROLEUM, is moving onwards with its program for a more sustainable future and as of today will be able to power its flights departing from Athens International Airport with a SAF* blend. Following the first and successful delivery of the airport’s “Hydrant” fueling supply system with SAF, provided by HELLENIC PETROLEUM subsidiary EKO, AEGEAN has the option to fuel its aircraft departing from its Athens hub with sustainable fuel, while Athens International Airport, the biggest airport in Greece, reduces its carbon footprint and strengthens its position amongst Europe’s greenest airports.
Efthichios Vassilakis, AEGEAN Chairman said: “We are very pleased that just one month after our agreement with HELLENIC PETROLEUM to lead the sustainable aviation fuel program in Greece, we are now able to power our fleet with SAF from Athens International Airport as well. This is a result of a joint effort, showcasing that the only way to achieve the goal for green and sustainable aviation is through cooperation, quick decision making and practical, innovative solutions. Even if such solutions is a first, small step in an ongoing effort that should be continued and intensified as we move forward to climate change”.
On his behalf, Andreas Shiamishis, HELLENIC PETROLEUM Chief Executive Officer pointed: “Within a month since the announcement of our intention to fuel AEGEAN fleet departing from Athens International Airport with SAF, we are able to do so today. Greece, is now positioned in the map of green aviation being represented twice in the list of only 9 European airports that SAF fuels are available. We express the will to be present in this new era, acknowledging that the challenges of the energy crisis are in fact accelerating developments in the EU for the energy transition and the shift to cleaner forms of energy”.
Athens International Airport Chief Executive Officer, Yiannis Paraschis, said: “The first supply of Athens International Airport, which has already achieved a carbon neutral balance in its premises, with SAF, marks another important step in our overall commitment to address environmental challenges. Today’s supply with SAF is a result of the coordinated actions of all collaborating parties, the last months and demonstrates our commitment for sustainable aviation in Greece.
We would like to thank our partners AEGEAN, HELLENIC PETROLEUM and OFC Aviation Fuel Services SA, responsible for the aviation fuel facilities in Athens International Airport and we remain focused in continuing our efforts to tackle climate crisis”.
SAF (Neste MY Sustainable Aviation FuelTM) are produced by NESTE from 100% renewable waste and residue raw materials, such as used cooking oil and animal fat waste, that reduce CO2 emissions by up to 80%* compared to fossil jet fuel, throughout their life cycle.
National Express is partnering with Stansted Airport to trial an electric bus with passengers using their airside gate-to-plane operations.
The Cobus 2700 bus can run for up to 8 hours a day carrying a maximum of 88 standing passengers. It is being introduced for a four week period to test how it works operationally and to get feedback from both drivers and passengers.
The trial will gather data to understand how the vehicles work in a real environment and help determine how electric vehicles can be used at Stansted Airport in the future.
Kevin Frazer, South East Operations Director for National Express, explains: ‘’The switch from diesel to electric vehicles is an adjustment that requires changes in charging infrastructure, maintenance and driving practice.
“In preparation for the trial, we’ve introduced some new processes and 10 drivers have undergone additional training to familiarise themselves with the vehicles.‘’
National Express’ vision is for its entire UK fleet of vehicles to be net zero by 2035, ahead of the UK target of 2050. This commitment will support Stansted Airport in its 2038 net zero goals.
Steve Mills London Stansted’s surface manager said: “London Stansted is delighted to partner with National Express as we continue to explore innovative and energy efficient ways to drive down carbon emissions to underpin our focus on the sustainable and responsible growth at the airport.
“We are proud that operations under our direct control are already carbon neutral, but we are committed to achieving net zero by 2038 so await the results of this trial with great interest.”
Original report: Cebu Pacific prioritizes sustainability in business, tourism
Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ leading airline, is committed to invest in more sustainability initiatives to boost the stability of its operations and care for the environment and planet at the same time.
CEB -- which currently operates the greenest aircraft in the aviation industry, the A330NEO – is aligning its sustainability goals with the global aviation’s commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
After participating early this year in the Singapore Airshow as Asia’s greenest airline, CEB has established three major pillars on its sustainable journey which are fleet modernization, which aims, among others, to have an all-Neo fleet; resource optimization, which includes pushing for fuel efficiency best practices; and utilizing SAF by launching green routes by 2025 and using SAF for its entire network by 2030.
CEB was the first local airline to incorporate the use of SAF in its operations.
“Cebu Pacific is committed to invest time and resources to be the greenest airline in Asia and one of the greenest in the world. We conduct our business in an ethical manner, with the welfare of our employees, the community, and the environment in mind,” said Cebu Pacific Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience Candice Iyog when she discussed sustainability in business and tourism at the Cebu Business Month Tourism Summit.
SAF is a “drop-in” replacement for fossil fuels, produced from renewable resources. The use of SAF results in an up to 85% reduction in carbon emissions across the SAF lifecycle. The chemical and physical characteristics of SAF are almost identical to those of conventional jet fuel and these can be safely mixed with regular jet fuel to varying degrees. SAF does not require any adaptations to the aircraft or engines and does not have any negative impact on performance or maintenance.
“As Cebu’s namesake, we have this great sense of responsibility as we realign, reinforce, and rebuild tourism that we do this mindfully and sustainably as stewards of this planet we all share,” Iyog said.
“It has always been Cebu Pacific’s core purpose to give back to the community,” Iyog added.
Throughout 2021, CEB flew over 648 tons of humanitarian items for free to support distribution of essential food and medical supplies to different destinations.
To date, Cebu Pacific has distributed over 76 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to over 31 provinces in the country.
In partnership with both public and private organizations, CEB was the first airline to respond to the victims of Typhoon Odette which battered a large part of Visayas-Mindanao area.
CEB transported over 336 tons of humanitarian and disaster relief across the Philippines.
Iyog said that Cebu Pacific firmly believes that no one can achieve a sustainable business alone.
“We have to widen our net to involve our tourism ecosystem, while at the same time, building culture internally in the company so it becomes part of everyJuan’s everyday life, ” she said.
Original report: Silk Way West Airlines unveils innovative features on its new website
Silk Way West Airlines, a member of the Silk Way Group and one of the fastest-growing cargo carriers in the Caspian and CIS regions, has launched its redesigned website, accessible at www.silkwaywest.com. The website includes several new features, including a responsive, user-friendly layout, simplified navigation and newly integrated online booking services along with enhanced freight tracking and a CO2 calculator to improve the customer experience.
In addition to improving existing functionality, two new online services have been added to better serve the airline’s customers. An online booking feature enables forwarders and sales agents to send cargo inquiries directly to the airline through the website and receive a booking confirmation with flight data by email. The enhanced tracking service with an integrated CO2 emission calculator offers real-time status tracking through the website, which calculates carbon emissions generated from shipments based on cargo weight, origin and destination. The new features demonstrate the company’s drive to improve the customer experience by digitalizing services and achieving a carbon neutral footprint.
Commenting on the new services, President of Silk Way West Airlines Wolfgang Meier said: “I am proud to share the passion of our team that redesigned our website, making it even more attractive and optimizing its functionality. Adjusting the website in line with our new corporate identity and adding useful features and important functions makes it a great experience for customers to step into the Silk Way world. The next stage in digitalizing our processes is the launch of online booking through our website, which will further enhance our capacity to reach prospective clients.”
“We are delighted that our latest project brings us together in providing state-of-the-art tracking capability to Silk Way West Airlines’ newly redesigned website, together with an online query and interactive quotation feature through our QuoteIt platform to further enhance digitally driven growth. It is sensational to witness this development and we are looking forward to continued synergies and cooperation between our two companies", said Cristina Pheysey, Managing Director ENXT Solutions GmbH.