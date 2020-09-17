Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 17-Sep-2020

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

Etihad Airways completes testing on ecoDemonstrator programme with Boeing

Etihad Airways announced (14-Sep-2020) the completion of testing with Boeing for its 787-10 on the ecoDemonstrator programme for 2020.

Etihad Aviation Group COO Mohammad Al Bulooki stated: "Together with Boeing and the national airline's sustainable aviation fuel partners World Energy and EPIC, Etihad used 50,000 gallons of a 50/50 blend of sustainable aviation fuel on the final flight of our ecoDemonstrator 787-10 flight tests".

The ecoDemonstrator trans continental test flight from Seattle to South Carolina utilised the maximum sustainable fuel blend permitted for commercial aviation, and also demonstrated a new way for pilots, air traffic controllers and airline operation centres to communicate simultaneously and optimise routing. [more - original PR]

Etihad Airways partners with Lumitics to analyse food wastage in economy class

Etihad Airways announced (13-Sep-2020) a partnership with Lumitics to trial the usage of computer vision and machine learning to reduce food wastage. Lumitics and Etihad will track unconsumed economy class meals and will use analysis of the results to reduce food waste, improve meal planning and reduce operating costs.

Etihad Aviation Group COO Mohammad Al Bulooki stated: "Etihad Airways started the pilot with Lumitics earlier this year before global flying was impacted by COVID-19, and as the airline scales up the flight operations again, it is exciting to restart the project and continue the work that had begun". [more - original PR]

airBaltic CEO: Sustainability will be a key driver in the next 20 to 30 years

airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss stated (10-Sep-2020) sustainability will be a key driver in the next 20 to 30 years.

Mr Gauss said the carrier is preparing its first sustainability report, as a long term commitment to sustainability.

He noted while work on sustainability was disrupted by the COVID-19 crisis, with the focus shifting towards survival, unemployment and crisis measures, sustainability continues to be very important and will be even more important once the crisis is overcome.

The carrier is focusing on a single aircraft type, which will result in 22% fuel savings and a 20% reduction in CO2 emissions. Mr Gauss added: "The future winners will be those who are already working on sustainability". [more - original PR]

oneworld member airlines commit to net zero carbon emissions by 2050

oneworld announced (11-Sep-2020) its 13 member airlines have committed to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, becoming the first global airline alliance to collaborate towards a carbon neutrality target.

The carriers will develop individual approaches through initiatives such as efficiency measures, investments in sustainable aviation fuels and more fuel efficient aircraft, reduction of waste and single use plastics and carbon offsets.

The airlines plan to achieve the target within the existing environmental framework previously agreed to by governments, including through ICAO.

oneworld Chairman and Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce stated: “The commitment of oneworld member airlines to reach net zero emissions by 2050 underlines the importance that we as an alliance have placed on becoming a more sustainable industry. Despite the challenges we are all facing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we have not lost sight of the responsibility we have to reduce emissions in the long term and today’s announcement reflects the strength of that commitment". [more - original PR]

San Francisco International Airport deploys first all electric zero emission buses

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) announced (02-Sep-2020) the deployment of six 40 foot all electric zero emission buses and related electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Use of battery electric buses will cut operating costs and reduce carbon emissions, supporting SFO's strategic plan goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2021. [more - original PR]

