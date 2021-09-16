Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 16-Sep-2021
Air New Zealand enters MoU with Airbus for zero emission hydrogen aircraft
Brussels Airlines wants to 'heavily invest' in SAF: CEO
Lufthansa Cargo offers customers CO2 neutral freight transport options
US FAA awards USD100m to partners under Continuous Lower Energy, Emissions and Noise Programme
CAPA chairman emeritus: 'governments… in reality can make the biggest difference'
This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.
Air New Zealand enters MoU with Airbus for zero emission hydrogen aircraft
Air New Zealand and Airbus entered (16-Sep-2021) joint initiative to research how hydrogen-powered aircraft could assist the airline with reaching its goal of net zero emissions by 2050.
The two companies entered an MoU to cooperate on a joint research project to better understand the opportunities and challenges of flying zero emission hydrogen aircraft in New Zealand.
Air New Zealand will analyse the impact hydrogen aircraft may have on its network, operations and infrastructure, while Airbus will provide hydrogen aircraft performance requirements and ground operations characteristics to support Air New Zealand to develop its decarbonisation roadmap.
Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran stated: "At this stage, both hydrogen and battery electric aircraft are still on the table as potential options for our shorter domestic flights, along with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for long haul operations.
"This research will help to inform future decision making as we work to decarbonise the airline".
Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer Captain David Morgan said the MoU is an opportunity for the airline to be part of the design and definition of how a hydrogen powered aircraft might fit into its own operations.
Airbus is currently looking at three concepts for hydrogen powered aircraft, including a turboprop, turbofan and blended wing option. [more - original PR]
Brussels Airlines wants to 'heavily invest' in SAF: CEO
Brussels Airlines CEO Peter Gerber, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) the airline wants to "heavily invest" in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
He added: "We believe we will get more in the upcoming years". Mr Gerber also said infrastructure and air traffic management improvements in Europe "could save a lot of CO2" by enabling more efficient routes.
Lufthansa Cargo offers customers CO2 neutral freight transport options
Lufthansa Cargo revealed (15-Sep-2021) details of its 'Sustainable Choice' add-on services for customers, allowing them to opt for CO2-neutral transport of freight.
The service allows user to select either sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to minimise emissions, or to offset emissions via certified climate projects.
This allows customers to ensure the CO2 neutrality of a freight shipment.
The service includes a CO2 calculator, allowing customers to compare possible routes to determine the CO2 footprint for each shipment.
Lufthansa Cargo CEO Dorothea von Boxberg stated that recent, increasing demand for sustainable aviation, adding that the use SAF "is an essential component for climate neutrality in airfreight". [more - original PR]
US FAA awards USD100m to partners under Continuous Lower Energy, Emissions and Noise Programme
US FAA announced (10-Sep-2021) the award of over USD100 million to the following industry partners under the third phase of the Continuous Lower Energy, Emissions and Noise (CLEEN) Programme:
- GE Aviation: To develop an advanced engine propulsion system and advanced acoustic improvements to reduce noise and fuel consumption, electric and hybrid electric systems to increase fuel efficiency and advanced combustion and thermal management systems to reduce emissions and fuel consumption. The company will also support the evaluation of alternative jet fuels that could enable further aircraft performance improvements;
- Honeywell Aerospace: To develop a more efficient engine fan, combustion system, compressor and turbine to reduce noise, emissions, and fuel consumption;
- Pratt & Whitney: To develop an ultra quiet engine fan and an advanced combustion system to reduce noise, emissions and fuel consumption;
- Boeing: To develop technologies to reduce noise from the wings, landing gear and engine inlets. The company will also support the evaluation of alternative jet fuels and help to develop new algorithms that enable aircraft to fly more quiet, fuel efficient routes;
- Delta TechOps, GKN Aerospace, MDS Coating, and America's Phenix: To develop erosion resistant fan blade coatings to reduce fuel consumption over the life of an engine;
- Rohr Inc: To develop acoustic technology to reduce the noise from engine exhausts.
The funding is part of US President Joe Biden's plan to coordinate the federal government, aircraft manufacturers, airlines, fuel producers and other relevant parties to reach net zero emissions in aviation by 2050.
The FAA is also pursuing agreements with Rolls-Royce and Safran Nacelles under CLEEN; with the programme having contributed USD225 million to lower emissions technology, lightweight aircraft part production and flight management system algorithms since it began in 2010. [more - original PR - I] [more - original PR - II]
CAPA chairman emeritus: 'governments… in reality can make the biggest difference'
CAPA - Centre for Aviation chairman emeritus Peter Harbison, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) within sustainability, "governments… in reality can make the biggest difference".
Mr Harbison said governments may make a difference though "not blaming and taxing airlines", and through "actually taking a role in improving the system, particularly in the area of ATC", as well as providing incentives, and "not just taxes, which are often not used to fund research into how to improve the system".
Mr Harbison added: "I think the role of government should be much more active… in terms of doing things themselves as well… In fact, governments actually straddle a whole lot of activities that could bring those biggest short term improvements".