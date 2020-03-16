Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 16-Mar-2020

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.’

ICAO Council adopts new engine emission standard

ICAO Council adopted (13-Mar-2020) a new standard non volatile particulate matter mass and number emission standard for engine designs of greater than 26.7kN rated thrust.

The standard will govern new and in-production engines from 2023. ICAO's 193 member states agreed unanimously on the scope and relevance of the new standard, the development of which was supported by a cost-benefit analysis taking into account technical feasibility, economic reasonableness, environmental benefits and interdependencies with other environmental factors.

ICAO Council president Salvatore Sciacchitano said the standard "demonstrates important sectoral leadership with the completion of the full suite of environmental technology standards for subsonic aircraft engines". [more - original PR]





ICAO Council approves eligible emissions units for CORSIA

ICAO Council approved (15-Mar-2020) the eligible emissions units for the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

The emissions units are issued to activities which commenced as of 01-Jan-2016 and in respect of emissions reductions occurring through to 31-Dec-2020.

The decision establishes a set of eligible emissions units complying with offsetting requirements in the 2021 to 2023 pilot phase of CORSIA from the American Carbon Registry, China GHG Voluntary Emission Reduction Program, Clean Development Mechanism, Climate Action Reserve, The Gold Standard and Verified Carbon Standard.

ICAO Council president Salvatore Sciacchitano said the decision "will ensure that CORSIA is both practical and robust". ICAO secretary general Fang Liu said publication of the units "will bring clarity to the requirements to be placed on airlines".

ICAO deputy director of environment Jane Hupe commented: "ICAO now has all of the pieces in place to implement CORSIA". [more - original PR]

