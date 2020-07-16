Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 16-Jul-2020

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us

Air France adopts SkyBreathe flight data analysis technology to reduce fuel burn

Air France partnered (09-Jul-2020) with OpenAirlines, a provider of fuel efficiency solutions, to reduce fuel burn and CO2 emissions by improving operational efficiency.

OpenAirlines will deploy its SkyBreathe product to analyse flight data records and identify fuel-saving opportunities in operations through the use of big data, AI and machine learning.

The system provides a series of recommended actions that can reduce the total fuel consumption by an estimated 5%. Other airlines having already adopted SkyBreathe include Norwegian, Malaysia Airlines, Cebu Pacific, GoAir and Atlas Air.

Air France EVP for flight operations Jean Fernandez stated: "Sustainability is a top priority at Air France, and one of our greatest opportunities to reduce aviation’s CO2 footprint, beyond the modernization of our fleet, is through implementing more efficient procedures – both on board and on the ground – to make our operations greener". [more - original PR]

Beijing Capital Airport deploys eight new electric passenger transport vehicles

Beijing Capital International Airport commenced (10-Jul-2020) deployment of eight new electric passenger transport vehicles at its VIP area. [more - original PR - Chinese]

Aruba Airport achieves level 1 mapping Airport Carbon Accreditation Airport Council International - LAC, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (13-Jul-2020) Aruba Queen Beatrix International Airport achieved level 1 mapping Airport Carbon Accreditation.

UNWTO launches competition for start-ups to contribute to the 17 sustainable development goals

UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) announced (14-Jul-2020) the launch of a new 'Startup Competition', seeking innovators with the power to further tourism's contribution to the UN's 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Organised in partnership with Wakalua, the innovation hub of tourism group Globalia, the competition has private sector backing from the Advanced Leadership Foundation, Amadeus, Amazon Web Services Activate, BBVA, ClarkeModet, The Far Co, Globant, Google, IE University, Mastercard, Mentor Day, Plug and Play and Telefónica as lead promoters of innovation.

The 17 most disruptive startups (one for each of the SDGs) will be given support to scale-up and make a real difference to the future of destinations. UNWTO will present the best ideas to its member states, affiliate members and investors, providing them with a unique networking and matchmaking opportunity.

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashviki said: “Tourism’s cross-cutting nature is unique. As a sector, it touches on almost every part of our economies and our societies. This competition will rally all sectors around efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and place innovation and sustainability at the heart of global economic recovery.” [more - original PR]

Clean Sky programme making progress with project to improve aircraft interior air quality

EU Clean Sky programme reported (13-Jul-2020) its MACAO project is progressing with the development of tools to monitor and address the ingress of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) and ozone into aircraft cabins.

VOCs and other unwanted by-products of engine combustion, as well as pollutants from within the cabin, create a cumulative cocktail of gases which presents concerns for the health and comfort of passengers and crew, such as respiratory and cardiovascular issues.

The goal of the programme is to detect and understanding the make-up and origin of these pollutants, and then formulate preventative measures to cope with contaminants in the cockpit and the passenger cabin. [more - original PR]

