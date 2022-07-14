Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 14-Jul-2022
Bolloré Logistics and AFKLMP Cargo expand SAF partnership
Iberia reduces CO2 emissions on long haul services by 17% per ASK since 2019
Aegean Airlines signs SAF supply agreement with Hellenic Petroleum Group
Vueling operates 'green flights' on Barcelona-Lyon route
Rolls-Royce secures funding to build CO2 direct air capture demonstrator
Bolloré Logistics extended (13-Jul-2022) its participation in Air France KLM Martinair Cargo's (AFKLMP Cargo) sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) programme, to cover all AFKLMP Cargo operated routes in all geographical areas.
The partnership is expected to reduce scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions on airfreight shipped by Bolloré Logistics by at least 75%, by a minimum of 4400 tonnes of CO2.
As previously reported by CAPA, the companies commenced their partnership in Jan-2021, on cargo shipments between Paris CDG and New York JFK. [more - original PR]
On Monday 4 July, Bolloré Logistics and Air France KLM Martinair Cargo (AFKLMP Cargo) signed an agreement aimed at continuing and further expanding both parties’ sustainability partnership.
This joint effort includes an extension of Bolloré’s participation in AFKLMP Cargo’s SAF programme, which already started in January 2021 for cargo flights between Paris Charles de Gaulle and New York John F. Kennedy airports.
This new agreement between the two long-standing partners covers all routes operated by Air France KLM Martinair Cargo in all geographical areas and will enable Bolloré Logistics to reduce its scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions by at least 75% throughout the year, by a minimum of 4,400 tonnes of CO2.
The continuation of this partnership is also a testament to the shared ambition of both companies to pursue their respective commitments to contribute sustainably to the decarbonisation of airfreight transport.
“Today’s challenges mean that our customers have very specific expectations regarding the management of their supply chain and are now opting for eco-responsible solutions in line with their commitments. We were among the first to make this shift with our partner Air France KLM Martinair Cargo and we will continue developing our offer to achieve our scope 3 CO2 reduction targets,” said Claude Picciotto, Head of Airfreight Procurement at Bolloré Logistics.
“We at Air France KLM Martinair Cargo are thrilled to be teaming up with our long-standing partner Bolloré Logistics to pursue the development of a more sustainable airfreight logistics chain. Together we pioneered the use of sustainable aviation fuel, a key milestone, but it will be even more important to persevere and speed up our efforts to meet our sustainability targets,” says Christophe Boucher, EVP Air France Cargo.
This initiative is part of the AIRsaf offer launched by Bolloré Logistics in July 2021. Based on the use of sustainable aviation fuel, this offer also includes an end-to-end solution, with environmentally responsible pre- and post-carriage procedures, as well as management of reusable transport packaging. It is also in line with its “Powering Sustainable Logistics” CSR programme, in which Bolloré Logistics committed to cut its scope 3 CO2 emissions generated by the execution of transport by 30% by 2030 compared to 2019.
Iberia reduces CO2 emissions on long haul services by 17% per ASK since 2019
Iberia reduced (06-Jul-2022) its CO2 emissions on long haul services by 17% per available seat kilometre (ASK) since 2019.
The decrease is attribute to the carrier's fleet renewal, which it commenced in 2013 following the incorporation of the A330-300 to its long haul fleet.
The carrier also highlighted the arrival of A350 aircraft from 2018, as well as the accelerated withdrawal of the A340-600, the last four engine aircraft it operated on long haul routes. [more - original PR - Spanish]
Iberia, la segunda aerolínea del mundo que más ha reducido sus emisiones de CO2 en los vuelos de largo radio
- Desde 2019 ha reducido sus emisiones un 17 por ciento, según el estudio realizado por IBA Insight
- Esta mejora está impulsada por la renovación de la flota -sobre todo, por la incorporación de los nuevos Airbus A350 para las rutas de largo radio- y distintas medidas operacionales y de reducción del peso a bordo
- La estrategia de sostenibilidad de Iberia se sustenta en cuatro pilares para avanzar en la descarbonización del sector aéreo
Iberia es la segunda aerolínea del mundo que más ha reducido sus emisiones de CO2 en los vuelos de largo radio, según el informe elaborado por la consultora independiente de aviación IBA, que realiza el seguimiento anual de más de 65.000 aviones y 35 millones de vuelos.
Según este informe, desde 2019 Iberia ha reducido sus emisiones de CO2 un 17% por asiento-kilómetro en sus vuelos de largo radio que, son precisamente, para los que a día de hoy no existe una alternativa más eficiente al transporte aéreo.
Según ATAG, el transporte aéreo representa el 2,1 por ciento de las emisiones globales y, dentro de eso, los vuelos de más de 1.500 kilómetros suponen el 80% de las emisiones, por lo que es especialmente relevante incrementar la eficiencia en estas rutas.
El informe de IBA atribuye esta disminución de Iberia en sus emisiones de CO2, a la renovación de flota que ha llevado a cabo la aerolínea española y que comenzó en 2013, con la incorporación de los primeros aviones bimotores -los Airbus A330/300- a su flota de largo radio. En 2018, comenzaron a llegar los Airbus A350 y en 2020, en medio de la pandemia, Iberia decidió adelantar la retirada de los Airbus A340/600, los últimos aviones cuatrimotores con los que operaba sus rutas de largo radio.
La renovación de la flota, clave en la descarbonización del sector
Según se ha producido la recuperación gradual de su programa de vuelos, Iberia ha retomado su calendario de entrega de aviones y, en lo que va de año, Iberia ha recibido ya tres A350 y cinco A320neo. La incorporación de estos dos modelos y la retirada del A340 de su flota, en verano de 2020, ha reducido notablemente el consumo de combustible. Actualmente, toda la flota de Iberia de largo radio está compuesta por aeronaves bimotor (A330 y A350), lo que supone una reducción de las emisiones de CO2 respecto a los A340 que operaban con cuatro motores.
El modelo A350 es el más silenciosos del mercado y, además, entre un 30 y un 35 por ciento más eficiente en cuanto a consumo de combustible y emisiones de CO2, gracias a los materiales de última generación con los que está construido y al avanzado diseño de sus motores Rolls-Royce Trent XWB.
El A320neo es el avión más avanzado tecnológicamente y eficiente de la flota de corto y medio radio de Iberia. Equipado con motores CFM de tipo Leap-1A, es un 50% más silencioso y entre un 15% y un 20% más respetuoso con el medio ambiente, pues emite 5.000 toneladas menos de CO2 al año y un 50% menos de NOx.
La estrategia de sostenibilidad, en el centro de la compañía
La descarbonización del sector aéreo es compleja, pero actualmente la industria cuenta con soluciones que pueden mostrar un impacto casi inmediato en el camino hacia la transición ecológica. Además, de la renovación de la flota, el incremento de la eficiencia en las operaciones y el uso de combustibles de aviación de origen sostenible, son otras de la iniciativas que Iberia está implementado en su objetivo de alcanzar las emisiones netas cero en 2050.
Estas iniciativas se enmarcan en la estrategia de Iberia para avanzar en la descarbonización del sector aéreo y que la aerolínea está desarrollando sobre cuatro pilares:
- La transición ecológica del sector aéreo, donde se incluyen todas las iniciativas de renovación de flota, operaciones más eficientes y utilización de combustibles sostenibles de aviación, entre otras iniciativas.
- La creación de una experiencia de viaje más sostenible para los clientes, a través de la digitalización de servicios, la eliminación progresiva de plásticos a bordo, el desarrollo de su sistema de gestión de residuos y la compensación de la huella de carbono.
- Formación, sensibilización y participación en materia de sostenibilidad de los empleados de Iberia, con el objetivo de convertirles en embajadores de su estrategia.
- Compromiso con la sociedad, poniendo en valor todo lo que la aviación aporta a la sociedad a través de la conectividad, y el apoyo a la investigación de I+D+i con la Cátedra Iberia.
La sostenibilidad social y medioambiental es, además, uno de los pilares en el plan estratégico de Iberia para los próximos tres años - Next Chapter - que, con el compromiso de sus empleados, le permitirá a la aerolínea asegurar su solidez financiera, posicionarse como la aerolínea preferida entre los viajeros, fortalecer su posición en el hub de Madrid y avanzar en la transición ecológica del sector aéreo.
Aegean Airlines signs SAF supply agreement with Hellenic Petroleum Group
Aegean Airlines signed (12-Jul-2022) an agreement with Hellenic Petroleum Group for the supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to Thessaloniki Makedonia Airport, through Hellenic Petroleum's subsidiary EKO.
As result, Aegean Airlines will become the first airline in Greece to commit to a regular SAF blend on its flights.
Aegean Airlines chairman Eftichios Vassilakis stated the carrier also hopes to soon use SAF on its services from Athens. [more - original PR - HELPE - Greek] [more - original PR - Aegean]
Μια πρωτοβουλία που βάζει την Ελλάδα στο χάρτη των πράσινων αερομεταφορών
Τη συμφωνία AEGEAN και ΕΛΠΕ για το πρώτο πρόγραμμα χρήσης βιώσιμων αεροπορικών καυσίμων (Sustainable Aviation Fuels, SAF) σε πτήσεις στην Ελλάδα παρουσίασαν ο Πρόεδρος της AEGEAN κ. Ε. Βασιλάκης και ο Διευθύνων Σύμβουλος του Ομίλου ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΑ ΠΕΤΡΕΛΑΙΑ, κ. Α. Σιάμισιης, στους αρμόδιους Υπουργούς Περιβάλλοντος και Ενέργειας κ. Κ. Σκρέκα και Υποδομών και Μεταφορών κ. Κ. Καραμανλή, σε κοινή συνάντηση που πραγματοποιήθηκε σήμερα στο Υπουργείο Υποδομών και Μεταφορών.
Ειδικότερα, ο Όμιλος ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΑ ΠΕΤΡΕΛΑΙΑ, μέσω της θυγατρικής του ΕΚΟ, ανέλαβε να εξασφαλίσει την προμήθεια SAF στην Ελλάδα και συγκεκριμένα στο αεροδρόμιο “Μακεδονία” και η AEGEAN δεσμεύτηκε να χρησιμοποιεί SAF σε πτήσεις της που αναχωρούν από τη βάση της στη Θεσσαλονίκη, αποτελώντας την πρώτη ελληνική αεροπορική εταιρεία και μια από τις λίγες στην Ευρώπη, που πραγματοποιεί πτήσεις σε τακτική βάση με βιώσιμα καύσιμα.
Με τη συμφωνία αυτή, οι δυο οργανισμοί ανοίγουν το δρόμο για την έγκαιρη προσαρμογή της χώρας μας στους στόχους της επικείμενης ευρωπαϊκής νομοθεσίας για υποχρεωτική χρήση SAF 2% το 2025 σε όλες τις πτήσεις από τα αεροδρόμια της ΕΕ και θέτουν τα θεμέλια για να δημιουργηθούν οι αναγκαίες προϋποθέσεις που θα συμπεριλάβουν τη χώρα στον χάρτη των βιώσιμων αερομεταφορών. Παράλληλα κατά τη διάρκεια της συνάντησης, AEGEAN και ΕΛΠΕ επεσήμαναν την ανάγκη ένταξης των SAF στον εθνικό ενεργειακό και κλιματικό σχεδιασμό και κατέθεσαν συγκεκριμένες προτάσεις για τη στήριξη της ανάπτυξης και της χρήσης τους στην Ελλάδα, ενόψει και των επικείμενων ευρωπαϊκών δεσμεύσεων με αφετηρία το 2025 και εφεξής.
Την πρωτοβουλία των δυο εταιρειών χαιρέτησαν οι συναρμόδιοι Υπουργοί Περιβάλλοντος κ. Κ. Σκρέκας και Μεταφορών και Υποδομών κ. Κ. Καραμανλής οι οποίοι και εξέφρασαν τη θέληση της πολιτείας για να διαμορφωθούν έγκαιρα και από κοινού οι αναγκαίες προϋποθέσεις για τη διευρυμένη χρήση των SAF στις αερομεταφορές στην Ελλάδα. Στο πλαίσιο αυτό ανακοίνωσαν και τη συγκρότηση διυπουργικής επιτροπής με τη συμμετοχή των Γενικών Γραμματέων των υπουργείων Μεταφορών, Περιβάλλοντος καθώς και Οικονομικών.
Μετά την ολοκλήρωση της συνάντησης ο Υπουργός Υποδομών και Μεταφορών κ. Κ. Καραμανλής δήλωσε: «Η στρατηγική συμφωνία που έχουν συνάψει τα ΕΛΠΕ και η AEGEAN, αποτελεί μια πρωτοβουλία για το μέλλον και την κλιματική αλλαγή που έχει να κάνει με τα βιώσιμα αεροπορικά καύσιμα. Πρέπει να συγχαρούμε τις δυο εταιρείες και για την πρωτοβουλία, αλλά και διότι προχωρούν στην υλοποίησή της σε μια περίοδο έντονης διεθνούς ενεργειακής κρίσης. Οι πράσινες μεταφορές αποτελούν κεντρικό στόχο, τόσο της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης, αποτελούν όμως και κεντρικό στόχο της κυβέρνησης του Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη. Όλοι αντιλαμβανόμαστε πόσο κρίσιμη σημασία έχουνε οι πράσινες μεταφορές, ειδικά όταν μιλάμε και για αεροπορικές μεταφορικές. Η πρωτοβουλία αυτή βάζει την χώρα μας στην διεθνή πρωτοπορία και εντάσσεται ακριβώς σε μία λογική η οποία πιστεύουμε και εμείς στην κυβέρνηση Μητσοτάκη, ότι πρέπει να προχωράμε. Να ενώσουμε δυνάμεις λοιπόν μαζί, ο ιδιωτικός τομέας μαζί με τη συνεργασία των δύο συναρμόδιων Υπουργείων, έτσι ώστε να πετύχουμε τα αποτελέσματα που θέλουμε. Από την πλευρά μας, ο Υπουργός Περιβάλλοντος και Ενέργειας κι εγώ, διαβεβαιώσαμε τις δύο εταιρείες ότι θα κάνουμε ότι είναι δυνατόν να συμβάλουμε στην επίτευξη αυτού του στόχου.»
Από την πλευρά του ο Υπουργός Περιβάλλοντος κ. Σκρέκας, δήλωσε: «Η αντιμετώπιση των αιτίων της κλιματικής αλλαγής αποτελεί μεγάλη πρόκληση για όλους μας. Η κυβέρνησή μας έχει δείξει ότι μπορεί να είναι πρωτοπόρα, καθώς η Ελλάδα περιλαμβάνεται στις χώρες με το μεγαλύτερο ποσοστό παραγωγής ενέργειας από ΑΠΕ, παγκοσμίως. Η συνεργασία των δυο μεγάλων εταιρειών, των ΕΛΠΕ και της AEGEAN, αποδεικνύει ότι και ο ιδιωτικός τομέας μπορεί να συμμετάσχει στην προσπάθεια αντιμετώπισης της κλιματικής κρίσης και στην πράσινη μετάβαση.
Σημειώνω ότι η AEGEAN χρησιμοποιεί μεγάλες ποσότητες βιώσιμων καυσίμων και αυτός είναι ένας παράγοντας για τον οποίο η κυβέρνηση στηρίζει αυτή την προσπάθεια. Ήδη στις μέρες μας ολοκληρώνεται η συζήτηση στην Ευρώπη για τα αεροπορικά καύσιμα, αλλά εμείς πρωτοπορούμε καθώς η σημερινή πρωτοβουλία προηγείται ακόμα και αυτής της ευρωπαϊκής οδηγίας που αναμένεται. Και πάλι συγχαρητήρια».
O κ. Ευτύχιος Βασιλάκης, Πρόεδρος της AEGEAN δήλωσε: «Στην AEGEAN εργαζόμαστε συστηματικά τα τελευταία χρόνια για περισσότερο πράσινες και περιβαλλοντικά βιώσιμες μεταφορές, τόσο μέσα από το πρόγραμμα ανανέωσης του στόλου μας όσο και μέσα από την εφαρμογή βιώσιμων και καινοτόμων λύσεων, όπως είναι η διευρυμένη χρήση βιώσιμων καυσίμων στις πτήσεις μας. Η συνεργασία μας με τον Όμιλο ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΑ ΠΕΤΡΕΛΑΙΑ για τη χρήση μείγματος SAF σε πτήσεις μας από τη βάση της Θεσσαλονίκης, παρά τη δυσμενή συγκυρία και τις επιπτώσεις στο κόστος των καυσίμων, υλοποιεί τη δέσμευσή μας για συνεχή αύξηση του οικονομικού μας αποτυπώματος ενόσω το περιβαλλοντικό μας αποτύπωμα θα μικραίνει. Ενώ είμαστε αισιόδοξοι ότι σύντομα θα μπορέσουμε να εφοδιάζουμε με καύσιμα που εμπεριέχουν SAF και τις πτήσεις μας που αναχωρούν από το αεροδρόμιο της Αθήνας. Καθώς οι τεχνολογικές λύσεις που θα μηδενίσουν το περιβαλλοντικό αποτύπωμα στις αεροπορικές μεταφορές δεν είναι ακόμη εφαρμόσιμες σε μεγάλη κλίμακα, πρέπει να αναζητήσουμε πρακτικές λύσεις και μέσα από τη συνεργασία να διαμορφώσουμε όλοι μαζί τις κατάλληλες πολιτικές που θα επιταχύνουν την εφαρμογή τους.»
Από την πλευρά του, ο Διευθύνων Σύμβουλος του Ομίλου ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΑ ΠΕΤΡΕΛΑΙΑ κ. Ανδρέας Σιάμισιης, επεσήμανε: «Ως πρωτοπόρος Όμιλος που καινοτομεί και βρίσκεται στην αιχμή των εξελίξεων, επενδύουμε διαρκώς στη σύγχρονη τεχνολογία και αναζητούμε καινοτόμες λύσεις για την παραγωγή ενεργειακών προϊόντων περιορισμένου, ή και μηδενικού αποτυπώματος. Σήμερα, μαζί με την AEGEAN, κάνουμε ένα πρώτο, αλλά σημαντικό βήμα και για τη χώρα μας, ώστε να διασφαλίσουμε περιβαλλοντικά βιώσιμες αερομεταφορές και είμαι βέβαιος, μετά τη σημερινή συνάντηση με τους συναρμόδιους Υπουργούς, ότι και η Πολιτεία θα ανταποκριθεί στις προκλήσεις που έχουμε μπροστά μας. Η χρήση SAF αποτελεί μια εφικτή και αποτελεσματική λύση για την βραχυπρόθεσμη μείωση του αποτυπώματος άνθρακα από την παγκόσμια αεροπορική βιομηχανία, χωρίς να απαιτούνται τροποποιήσεις στον κινητήρα, ή σημαντικές αλλαγές στην υποδομή των αεροδρομίων. Όμως, το κόστος του νέου αυτού καυσίμου είναι τέσσερις φορές πιο υψηλό και η διεθνής παραγωγή πολύ μικρή. Η ένταξη των SAF στον εθνικό ενεργειακό σχεδιασμό, μπορεί να προσφέρει το αναγκαίο υποστηρικτικό και θεσμικό πλαίσιο και να δώσει επιπλέον κίνητρα για τις σημαντικές επενδύσεις που θα απαιτηθούν για τη παραγωγή τους σε ευρεία κλίμακα.»
Παράλληλα οι δύο εταιρείες θέλοντας να θέσουν τις βάσεις για ένα περισσότερο βιώσιμο μέλλον, στο πλαίσιο των Προγραμμάτων Εταιρικής Υπευθυνότητάς που υλοποιούν, έχουν ήδη δεσμευτεί για την πραγματοποίηση ενός καινοτόμου εκπαιδευτικού προγράμματος, με στόχο την ευαισθητοποίηση των μαθητών της Βόρειας Ελλάδας στο φαινόμενο της κλιματικής αλλαγής και τις συνέπειές της για τη ζωή στον πλανήτη.
Vueling operates 'green flights' on Barcelona-Lyon route
Vueling, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (29-Jun-2022) it operated two "green flights" between Barcelona and Lyon as part of the European Commission organised "Connecting Europe By Air" event in Lyon.
The carrier operated the outbound flight from Barcelona to Lyon using A320neo aircraft, on a route optimised by SESAR's ALBATROSS initiative.
The operation was fuelled by 50% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from Repsol, resulting in a 72% reduction in CO2 emissions.
Rolls-Royce secures funding to build CO2 direct air capture demonstrator
Rolls-Royce secured (12-Jul-2022) GBP3 million from the UK Government to build a demonstrator CO2 direct air capture system.
The demonstrator will be built in Derby and will be operational in 2023.
The system will be capable of removing more than 100 tonnes of CO2 p/a from the atmosphere.
A full scale version of the system could remove one million tonnes p/a.
The stored CO2 can be recycled to make fuel for sectors such as aviation. [more - original PR]
Rolls-Royce has secured £3 million from the UK Government to build a demonstrator Direct Air Capture (DAC) system, which could play a vital role in keeping global temperature rises to below 1.5C by removing CO2 from the atmosphere.
The demonstrator funding comes from the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP) through the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and helps deliver on the UK Government’s 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution. It follows initial Phase 1 funding of £250,000 awarded in 2021, that allowed Rolls-Royce to design the demonstrator in partnership with the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO).
The demonstrator, to be built in Derby, UK, will be operational during 2023 and be capable of removing more than 100 tonnes of CO2 per year from the atmosphere. CO2 removed from the atmosphere by such systems can be stored ensuring that it no longer contributes to global warming. It can also be recycled to make fuel for hard to decarbonise sectors such as aviation, enabling the more rapid phase out of fossil fuels.
A full-scale version of this plant could remove 1 million tonnes per year. The UK’s target is to remove 25 million tons of CO2 per year by 2030; and the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts that 980 million tonnes a year will need to be removed globally to limit global warming to 1.5C.
Jess Poole, Direct Air Capture Lead for Rolls-Royce, said: “Every credible climate change model requires us to decarbonise today’s emissions, as well as removing CO2 already in the atmosphere via carbon negative technologies such as DAC. Our system combines our expertise in moving large quantities of air efficiently and integrating complex systems, which have been gained from designing world-leading jet engines, with novel DAC technology developed by CSIRO.
“Together the system works like a giant lung, sucking in air, absorbing the CO2, and releasing what is not wanted. We use a water-based liquid to wash around 50% of the CO2 from the captured air. Our technology is distinctive because very little water is used, and the liquid is recycled at low temperatures, making it energy efficient. Other technologies consume a lot of water and require substantial amounts of energy to generate heat for the separation of the CO2.
“This funding is great news for the team, and we’re excited about the future potential of this technology to help fight climate change.”
The demonstrator system will be built and operated by an in-house team at Rolls-Royce in an existing aerospace test facility, called Test Bed 52, on our Derby campus. This facility was previously used to test jet engines and is built for drawing in air and measuring how well new technologies perform.
The development of the DAC technology concept complements the progress Rolls-Royce has made since the launch of our Net Zero roadmap in 2021. We are making our operations and facilities net zero by 2030; improving the efficiency of our products to burn less fuel and making them compatible with sustainable fuels; and developing new net zero technologies.