Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 14-Jul-2022

On Monday 4 July, Bolloré Logistics and Air France KLM Martinair Cargo (AFKLMP Cargo) signed an agreement aimed at continuing and further expanding both parties’ sustainability partnership.

This joint effort includes an extension of Bolloré’s participation in AFKLMP Cargo’s SAF programme, which already started in January 2021 for cargo flights between Paris Charles de Gaulle and New York John F. Kennedy airports.

This new agreement between the two long-standing partners covers all routes operated by Air France KLM Martinair Cargo in all geographical areas and will enable Bolloré Logistics to reduce its scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions by at least 75% throughout the year, by a minimum of 4,400 tonnes of CO2.

The continuation of this partnership is also a testament to the shared ambition of both companies to pursue their respective commitments to contribute sustainably to the decarbonisation of airfreight transport.

“Today’s challenges mean that our customers have very specific expectations regarding the management of their supply chain and are now opting for eco-responsible solutions in line with their commitments. We were among the first to make this shift with our partner Air France KLM Martinair Cargo and we will continue developing our offer to achieve our scope 3 CO2 reduction targets,” said Claude Picciotto, Head of Airfreight Procurement at Bolloré Logistics.

“We at Air France KLM Martinair Cargo are thrilled to be teaming up with our long-standing partner Bolloré Logistics to pursue the development of a more sustainable airfreight logistics chain. Together we pioneered the use of sustainable aviation fuel, a key milestone, but it will be even more important to persevere and speed up our efforts to meet our sustainability targets,” says Christophe Boucher, EVP Air France Cargo.

This initiative is part of the AIRsaf offer launched by Bolloré Logistics in July 2021. Based on the use of sustainable aviation fuel, this offer also includes an end-to-end solution, with environmentally responsible pre- and post-carriage procedures, as well as management of reusable transport packaging. It is also in line with its “Powering Sustainable Logistics” CSR programme, in which Bolloré Logistics committed to cut its scope 3 CO2 emissions generated by the execution of transport by 30% by 2030 compared to 2019.