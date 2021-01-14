Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 14-Jan-2021
This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.
Qatar Airways does not intend to operate A380s for the foreseeable future: CEO
Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker, speaking at CAPA Live January 2021, stated (13-Jan-2021) the airline does not intend to operate its A380 fleet for the foreseeable future and will only operate half its A380 fleet when the aircraft returns to service.
Mr Al Baker said the A380 is "one of the worst aircraft when it comes to emissions".
Air France KLM Martinair Cargo and Kuehne+Nagel launch zero emission airfreight operation
Air France KLM Martinair Cargo and Kuehne+Nagel launched (12-Jan-2021) the first zero emission, carbon neutral airfreight operation between North America and Europe.
The companies will use 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for services from Los Angeles to Amsterdam from Jan-2021. Air France KLM Martinair Cargo expects other partner companies to join its SAF programme in the near future.
Kuehne+Nagel aims to achieve complete carbon neutrality by 2030. [more - original PR]
Gevo launches 'Net-Zero' sustainable fuel concept and selects first site
Gevo introduced (11-Jan-2021) the concept of 'Net-Zero Projects' for the production of energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons using renewable energy and Gevo's proprietary technology.
The concept is to convert renewable energy from a variety of sources into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons, that when burned in traditional engines, have the potential to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across the whole lifecycle of the liquid fuel.
In addition, Gevo announced plans for the first Net-Zero site to be constructed at Lake Preston (South Dakota), named 'Net-Zero 1'.
Net-Zero 1 is currently expected to have a capacity of 45 million gallons p/a of hydrocarbons for gasoline and jet fuel. [more - original PR]
Uni of Melbourne consumer psychologist: Gen Z cares for environment more than other generations
University of Melbourne consumer psychologist Dr Brent Coker, speaking at CAPA Live January 2021, stated (13-Jan-2021) 'Generation Z' "care about the environment more than any other generation", with 73% of Gen Z individuals "willing to buy a new product if the brand supports a good cause".
Dr Coker noted "consumers are increasingly starting to blame brands, or look to brands, in terms of how they're impacting environmental decisions', and how they can assist the conditions. Dr Coker said carbon offsetting should be incorporated into airline marketing, "given we know that features like this strongly affect consumer demand and purchase decision making".
Norway proposes gradual increase in carbon tax rate
Norway's Government proposed (08-Jan-2021) a new climate action plan to reach its emission reduction target under the Paris Agreement by 2030.
The white paper proposes a gradual increase in the carbon tax rate from its current level of about NOK590 (EUR56.90) to NOK2000 (EUR192.87) per tonne of CO2 equivalents by 2030.
This will progressively increase the cost of emitting CO2 and "give stronger incentives to reduce emissions".
The government stated its policy is not to increase the overall level of taxation and that any tax increase will be offset by reducing other taxes correspondingly. [more - original PR]
