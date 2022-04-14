Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 14-Apr-2022

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

IATA director fuel Alexander Küper, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit – 'Airlines in Transition', stated (07-Apr-2022) "We are getting the oil industry committed to net zero, it will be challenging, and it will become more expensive, but it absolutely can be done, and we've already embarked on the journey".

Mr Kuper said: "Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is our main tool to get to where want to be in 2050, we are hoping it will go quicker than 2050, if you look at how many refineries for traditional fuel and jet are closing, its certainly a reason to be hopeful that we can ramp up SAF production more than initial calculations".

Birmingham Airport publishes roadmap to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2033

Birmingham Airport published (12-Apr-2022) its roadmap to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2033, with commitments including: Initial multi-million pound commitment up to 2025 to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 60%, via investments in on-site renewable energy generation, energy efficient lighting and energy management technology;

Source up to 40% of electricity through solar power;

Switch entire airport site to 100% green tariff electricity from Apr-2022;

Extend the number of electric vehicle charging points from 25;

Upgrade heating and cooling infrastructure;

Investment in new emerging technologies to generate low carbon energy beyond 2030;

sourcing up to 40% of electricity used at the airport through solar power.

switching the whole airport site to 100% green tariff electricity from April 2022.

extending the number of electric vehicle charging points from 25 to prepare for the growing number of low-carbon vehicles accessing the airport.

renewing the airport’s heating and cooling infrastructure, including upgrades to the building fabric and a gradual transition to low carbon.

investment in new emerging technologies to generate low-carbon energy beyond 2030.

Oceania Biofuels selects Gladstone site for Australia's first commercial SAF biorefinery

Queensland's Deputy Premier Steven Miles announced (13-Apr-2022) Gladstone was selected as the location for a new AUD500 million (USD372.5 million) renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) biorefinery. Mr Miles said Oceania Biofuels selected a site within the Yarwun Industrial Precinct in the Gladstone State Development Area for the refinery, which is now under contract with Economic Development Queensland. Mr Miles said the project "will be Australia's first commercial sustainable aviation fuel biorefinery, creating around 60 direct jobs and indirectly supporting an estimated 500 regional jobs during construction and operation", noting: "Queensland has a great opportunity to gain a strong international reputation as the location for biofuels production in the western pacific region and this new plant will signal to the world we are ready". Construction is due to commence in 2023. The Queensland Government’s Biofutures 10-Year Roadmap and Action Plan outlines a vision for a $1 billion sustainable industrial biotechnology and bioproducts sector in Queensland, as part of Queensland’s economic recovery plan. Skyscanner educating customers to capture demand for sustainable choices Skyscanner chief product officer Piero Sierra, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit – 'Airlines in Transition' stated (07-Apr-2022) between mid 2018 and 2019, the company "put 179 million passengers on a plane", and from pent up demand have helped kick off sustainability initiatives "which is now part of our mission". Mr Sierra said: "We really do care about this, and we see ourselves as a bridge for consumers and travellers". Mr Sierra said: "Overall, I think there's still from a consumer perspective a gap between their values and the actions they take, they're willing to do something if it's easy but if there are stumbling blocks that may change". He said: "The efficacy of the solution also concerns the consumer, our job is to also educate consumers not just to capture the demand for sustainable choices but to encourage them with transparency and clarity".

