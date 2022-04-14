Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 14-Apr-2022
This regular CAPA report provides a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news. This latest issue features:
IATA director fuel Alexander Küper, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit – 'Airlines in Transition', stated (07-Apr-2022) "We are getting the oil industry committed to net zero, it will be challenging, and it will become more expensive, but it absolutely can be done, and we've already embarked on the journey".
Mr Kuper said: "Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is our main tool to get to where want to be in 2050, we are hoping it will go quicker than 2050, if you look at how many refineries for traditional fuel and jet are closing, its certainly a reason to be hopeful that we can ramp up SAF production more than initial calculations".
Birmingham Airport published (12-Apr-2022) its roadmap to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2033, with commitments including:
- Initial multi-million pound commitment up to 2025 to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 60%, via investments in on-site renewable energy generation, energy efficient lighting and energy management technology;
- Source up to 40% of electricity through solar power;
- Switch entire airport site to 100% green tariff electricity from Apr-2022;
- Extend the number of electric vehicle charging points from 25;
- Upgrade heating and cooling infrastructure;
- Investment in new emerging technologies to generate low carbon energy beyond 2030;
- Engagement and collaboration with stakeholders.
CEO Nick Barton said: "Our investment to become net zero will escalate immediately with a multi-million pound outlay up to 2025, focusing on renewables and energy efficiencies", adding: "The second phase of investment will be developed to complete our net zero transition by 2033, with a focus on emerging technologies to create a low-carbon environment". [more - original PR]
Queensland's Deputy Premier Steven Miles announced (13-Apr-2022) Gladstone was selected as the location for a new AUD500 million (USD372.5 million) renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) biorefinery.
Mr Miles said Oceania Biofuels selected a site within the Yarwun Industrial Precinct in the Gladstone State Development Area for the refinery, which is now under contract with Economic Development Queensland.
Mr Miles said the project "will be Australia's first commercial sustainable aviation fuel biorefinery, creating around 60 direct jobs and indirectly supporting an estimated 500 regional jobs during construction and operation", noting: "Queensland has a great opportunity to gain a strong international reputation as the location for biofuels production in the western pacific region and this new plant will signal to the world we are ready".
Construction is due to commence in 2023. [more - original PR]
Skyscanner chief product officer Piero Sierra, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit – 'Airlines in Transition' stated (07-Apr-2022) between mid 2018 and 2019, the company "put 179 million passengers on a plane", and from pent up demand have helped kick off sustainability initiatives "which is now part of our mission".
Mr Sierra said: "We really do care about this, and we see ourselves as a bridge for consumers and travellers".
Mr Sierra said: "Overall, I think there's still from a consumer perspective a gap between their values and the actions they take, they're willing to do something if it's easy but if there are stumbling blocks that may change".
He said: "The efficacy of the solution also concerns the consumer, our job is to also educate consumers not just to capture the demand for sustainable choices but to encourage them with transparency and clarity".
RMI announced (07-Apr-2022) its Center for Climate-Aligned Finance will partner with Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citi, Crédit Agricole CIB, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered to form the Aviation Climate-Aligned Finance Working Group, with the aim to help decarbonise the aviation sector.
The working group intends to create a climate aligned finance framework by the end of 2022 that defines common goals for action in aviation sector decarbonisation.
The working group will invite other financial institutions to adopt the framework by the end of 2022 and help set global best practices on climate for aviation finance.
The framework is a commitment by the participating financial institutions to annually assess and disclose the degree to which greenhouse gas emissions from the aircraft, airlines and lessors that they finance are in line with 1.5C climate targets, consistent with the UN-convened Net-Zero Banking Alliance.
Under the framework, financial institutions will be able to assess the emissions of their aviation loan books and work with clients to report emissions, fund lower carbon solutions and support investments in new technologies. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]
